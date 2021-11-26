✕ Close Channel tragedy: Why are so many migrants crossing in small boats?

France has cancelled an emergency meeting with Priti Patel in Calais aimed at addressing the migration crisis, blaming the inflammatory move on an “unacceptable” letter sent by Boris Johnson to Emmanuel Macron after 27 people drowned trying to reach the UK.

Labelling the letter containing the prime minister’s proposals to stem Channel crossings “counter to our discussions between partners”, French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said that Ms Patel was “no longer invited” to Sunday’s summit with European ministers.

Mr Johnson had urged the French president to allow joint patrols on French beaches and more airborne surveillance, while Downing Street rejected campaigners’ pleas for more safe, legal routes for people to seek asylum, fuelling accusations that ministers are effectively “complicit with the people-smugglers”.