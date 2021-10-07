✕ Close Boris Johnson jokes about number of children Jacob Rees-Mogg has during Tory conference

The EU Commission is not open to altering the Northern Ireland protocol, its vice president has confirmed.

This comes as Boris Johnson’s government continues to blame this section of the Withdrawal Agreement for ongoing trade friction between Great Britain and the territory.

“We will not renegotiate the protocol as the UK requested,” Maros Sefcovic told a virtual event on Thursday.

Elsewhere, the prime minister’s conference speech about his vision for a “high wage economic revival” has been condemned as “economically illiterate” bluster by a leading think tank.

Amid severe staff shortages widely blamed on Brexit, Mr Johnson rebuked businesses for reaching for the “same old lever of uncontrolled immigration” and suggested British workers should be prioritised instead.

After he spoke to Tory delegates at his party’s conference in Manchester on Wednesday, the free market Adam Smith Institute criticised his words as “vacuous and economically illiterate”.

The organisation added that it was “reprehensible” for him to suggest that asylum seekers make the country poorer. “This dog whistle shows that this government doesn’t care about pursuing evidence-based policies,” it said.