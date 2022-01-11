✕ Close Related video - cabinet minister orders people to stay home before No 0 party took place

Boris Johnson cannot "run and hide" from fresh claims that he attended a lockdown-busting party in Downing Street, Labour has said.

Ed Miliband, the shadow climate secretary, is calling on the prime minister to explain if he was present at the party in Downing Street's garden on 20 May 2020.

No 10 has so far refused to comment. An email, sent by Mr Johnson's principal private secretary Martin Reynolds - and leaked to ITV News yesterday - said 100 were invited. It is understood that up 30 people attended the gathering. Multiple sources have said the PM was among them.

"He's got to answer. If I went to a party, I know I went to the party. He's got to explain - was he at the party?” Mr Miliband told the BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme.

"How can he possibly justify all of the things he said in the House of Commons - that no rules were broken, that he did nothing wrong? He is going to have to answer."