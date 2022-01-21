✕ Close Boris Johnson says 'no evidence' on 'blackmail' allegations

The Conservatives are gripped by infighting over Boris Johnson’s future, with rebel MPs said to possess a secret recording and texts that back up claims of “blackmail” made against allies of Boris Johnson.

The audio clip involves a “heated conversation” with the party’s chief whip, according to The Times.

The development comes after William Wragg, a Tory MP who wants the prime minister to resign over the partygate scandal, alleged on Thursday that his colleagues had been subjected to intimidatory behaviour from those who back Mr Johnson

“Reports of which I am aware would seem to constitute blackmail,” Mr Wragg said.

The prime minister has denied the allegation, saying he had “seen no evidence, heard no evidence” to support it.

Meanwhile, Christian Wakeford, the former Conservative MP who defected to Labour on Wednesday, said he was told he would lose funding for a school in his constituency if he voted against the government.