Boris Johnson news – live: Calls grow for new probe of PM’s luxury flat refurb amid Tory revolt over ‘plan B’
Follow the latest updates below
An ex-standards chief has joined opposition parties in calling for further investigations to be opened into Boris Johnson’s luxury revamp of his Downing Street flat.
The move comes after the prime minister was accused of lying to his own ethics adviser, Christopher Geidt, about donations spent on the redecorations.
A report by the Electoral Commission suggested that Mr Johnson had personally sought more funds for the project, despite later telling Lord Geidt that he was not aware of the payments.
Sir Alistair Graham, a former chair of the committee of standards in public life, said the matter should be investigated, while Tory MP Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said "the truth must come out".
Meanwhile, Mr Johnson continues to be beset by a backlash over parties allegedly held in Downing Street last year when indoor socialising was not permitted.
To add to his list of woes, the prime minister also faces a Tory rebellion over his introduction of Plan B coronavirus measures. Conservative backbencher Marcus Fysh told The Independent he had never felt such “animosity towards the government and our ministers” from his peers.
PM faces Tory rebellion over Plan B Covid measures
Boris Johnson has had a torrid week: he has lost one of his key advisers and allegations about last year’s Downing Street parties are still in the headlines.
Amid this pressure, the prime minister also faces a rebellion from his own party’s backbenchers over the latest Covid-19 restrictions.
Stroud’s Siobhan Baillie said she saw “no evidence” that vaccine passports had stopped the spread of Covid, while Anthony Mangnall of Totnes said they were “farcical, unnecessary and impractical”.
Tory revolt forces Johnson to rely on Labour votes for plan B Covid restrictions
‘Totally unacceptable’: Mandatory vaccination would split the party, warns Conservative MP
Calls grow for new probe into Downing Street flat revamp
Opposition parties have called for a further probe into Boris Johnson’s luxury refit of his Downing Street flat, with Labour’s Angela Rayner accusing him of having “lied” about donations received for the work.
So did Sir Alistair Graham, a former chair of the committee of standards in public life, who urged Lord Geidt to investigate the matter.
Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick has more details:
Ex-standards chief leads calls to reopen probes into PM’s luxury flat refit
‘The prime minister is in breach of both the ministerial code and the seven principles of public life’
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s live politics coverage.
