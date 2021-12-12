Boris Johnson has been hit with fresh allegations over Covid breaches last year (Reuters)

Boris Johnson has been hit with fresh allegations over Covid breaches last year, including that he took part in a Downing Street Christmas quiz and flouted rules at a restaurant weeks before.

Images have emerged in the Sunday Mirror of the prime minister during the alleged quiz, sitting next to members of staff wearing tinsel and a santa hat.

The newspaper reported this took place days before a No 10 gathering currently under investigation by Cabinet secretary Simon Case.

Also on Sunday, the Daily Mail has carried allegations the PM has blasted the BBC for its coverage of the Downing Street Christmas party row, accusing the broadcaster of being “vengeful” and failing to focus on its “primary duty” of promoting booster jabs.

Meanwhile, Labour has surged to its highest polling lead over the Conservatives in seven years.