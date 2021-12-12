Liveupdated1639297801

Boris Johnson news - live: PM pictured at Christmas quiz last winter as Labour take poll lead against Tories

PM also facing Tory revolt over Covid restrictions, and a nailbiting by-election

Zoe Tidman
Sunday 12 December 2021 08:30
Comments
<p>Boris Johnson has been hit with fresh allegations over Covid breaches last year</p>

Boris Johnson has been hit with fresh allegations over Covid breaches last year

(Reuters)

Boris Johnson has been hit with fresh allegations over Covid breaches last year, including that he took part in a Downing Street Christmas quiz and flouted rules at a restaurant weeks before.

Images have emerged in the Sunday Mirror of the prime minister during the alleged quiz, sitting next to members of staff wearing tinsel and a santa hat.

The newspaper reported this took place days before a No 10 gathering currently under investigation by Cabinet secretary Simon Case.

Also on Sunday, the Daily Mail has carried allegations the PM has blasted the BBC for its coverage of the Downing Street Christmas party row, accusing the broadcaster of being “vengeful” and failing to focus on its “primary duty” of promoting booster jabs.

Meanwhile, Labour has surged to its highest polling lead over the Conservatives in seven years.

1639297801

Shadow cabinet reacts

Here are some other shadow cabinet reactions from last night:

Zoe Tidman12 December 2021 08:30
1639297383

‘A culture of disregarding the rules at the heart of government'

Here is Labour’s Angela Rayner on the reports of a No10 Christmas quiz hosted by Boris Johnson:

Zoe Tidman12 December 2021 08:23
1639296318

Lib Dems believe they are ‘neck and neck’ with Tories in by-election

Over in North Shropshire where a by-election is looming, the Liberal Democrats believe they are “neck and neck” with the Tories.

One Lib Dem source said the Downing Street party scandal had been like “manna from heaven” for the party’s campaigners.

Jon Stone, our policy correspondent, reports:

Lib Dems say they are ‘neck and neck’ with Tories in North Shropshire by-election

Ed Davey tells Boris Johnson ‘to party is over’ as Lib Dem activists flood seat

Zoe Tidman12 December 2021 08:05
1639295864

PM facing Tory revolt over Covid restrictions - report

There are also reports Boris Johnson is facing a revolt within his own cabinet against the possible further tightening of Covid-19 restrictions amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

Emily Atkinson has more:

Boris Johnson ‘facing cabinet revolt’ over Covid restrictions

Several ministers planning to ‘resist’ the introduction of potential harsher measures, according to reports

Zoe Tidman12 December 2021 07:57
1639295503

‘PM briefly took part virtually in a quiz’ - No10

Here is No10’s response, according to Pippa Crerar from the Mirror:

Zoe Tidman12 December 2021 07:51
1639294743

Downing Street Christmas quiz

In one of the main stories from this morning, Boris Johnson has been pictured hosting a Christmas quiz in Downing Steet last December in “a clear breach” of his own government’s Covid rules.

An image obtained by the Sunday Mirror shows the prime minister sitting with two colleagues underneath a portrait of Margaret Thatcher as he reportedly read out questions to staff over video.

Emily Atkinson has the full story:

Boris Johnson pictured hosting No 10 Christmas quiz ‘in clear breach of Covid rules’

Dozens of staff reportedly took part in event in No 10

Zoe Tidman12 December 2021 07:39
1639294648

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of UK politics, as Sunday newspapers carry fresh allegations against the PM

Zoe Tidman12 December 2021 07:37

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in