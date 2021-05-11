✕ Close Sadiq Khan starts second term as London Mayor with signing-in ceremony

The Queen’s Speech, expected just before 11.30am this morning, will set out the government’s legislative plans for the next year after large-scale Tory success in last week’s elections.

In the address, which is written by No 10 but delivered by the Queen, Boris Johnson is expected to promise a skills “revolution” in England to allow workers to retrain, adult education reforms, and detailed plans to fix the “broken” social care system.

Officials have insisted the speech will make clear that recovery from coronavirus is Britain’s top priority after the UK economy crashed 9.9 per cent last year.

Usually a glamorous state affair, this year’s event will be pared back due to Covid restrictions, with fewer MPs and peers than normal gathering in the House of Lords to hear it – and Queen Elizabeth arriving by car rather than the usual carriage.

It comes as MPs prepare to interrogate financier Lex Greensill over the collapse of his firm, and the lobbying controversy centred on former prime minister David Cameron.

Those on the cross-party Treasury Committee will quiz Mr Greensill on Tuesday afternoon about the demise of Greensill Capital, which jeopardised 5,000 steelmaking jobs in the UK, and how Mr Cameron became involved in asking chancellor Rishi Sunak for access to government-backed Covid loans.

A request has been made for Mr Cameron, who will appear before the Commons committee on Thursday, to share the full texts he sent to Mr Sunak but the Treasury has declined to publish them.

Read more: