Keir Starmer will attack Boris Johnson as a “branch of the entertainment industry” in his first large speech of 2022, while setting out a vision of “security, prosperity and respect” for the UK.

The Labour leader’s address in Birmingham at 11am on Tuesday comes as his party leads the Conservatives in the polls, following the sleaze scandals that gripped the government at the end of last year.

Mr Starmer is expected to say that the Tories are “unworthy” of the public’s trust, given its “incompetence” in dealing with issues such as the cost of living crisis.

"I am well aware that just because the Tories lose the public’s trust, it doesn’t mean Labour simply inherits it. Trust has to be earned. I am confident but not complacent about the task ahead,” he will add.

Ahead of the speech, Oliver Dowden, the Conservative party chairman, dismissed Mr Starmer’s anticipated remarks as "out of touch".