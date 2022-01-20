✕ Close Tory MP David Davis tells Boris Johnson to quit: ‘In the name of God, go’

A senior Conservative backbencher has warned his colleagues that they face a “year of agony” unless they trigger a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson.

In a debate in the Commons on Wednesday, the former Brexit secretary and Johnson ally David Davis caused a stir when he urged the prime minister to “in the name of God, go”.

“The party is going to have to make a decision or we face dying a death of 1,000 cuts,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

Mr Davis’ withering attack on the Tory leader came as the Bury South MP Christian Wakeford defected from the Conservatives to Labour amid the partygate scandal. Senior Labour sources have reportedly indicated that “several others” may follow suit.

Despite these major setbacks to his leadership, it appears that Mr Johnson’s position is safe for now at least, with many Tory MPs said to be reluctant to act before the findings of the lockdown parties investigation are published.