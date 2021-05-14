✕ Close Labour MP tells David Cameron his reputation is ‘in tatters’

David Cameron was told his “reputation is in tatters” yesterday as he faced a grilling by MPs over his relentless lobbying efforts for the now collapsed financial firm, Greensill Capital.

Appearing before two parliamentary committees, the former prime minister claimed that it was never his intention to lobby the government and denied knowing about the firm’s financial position before doing so.

Mr Cameron said he had a “big economic investment” in Greensill, but refused to be drawn on how much he could have gained in share value if the company had proved a success. He also batted away questions about his salary.

He insisted that his motive for seeking access for Greensill to the government’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility was “to help UK firms at this moment of difficulty” by providing an effective means of getting them credit.

But Labour MP Rushanara Ali told him: “Your reputation is now in tatters, Mr Cameron … it feels like you’re not taking responsibility for what’s happened.”

