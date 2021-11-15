Boris Johnson news – live: MPs to vote on standards reforms as PM says he could have handled sleaze row better
Follow the latest updates from Westminster and beyond
MPs are set to vote on whether to scrap the controversial standards reforms that sparked Westminster’s sleaze row.
A motion to rescind the so-called Leadsom amendment, which looked to establish a review of the MPs standards investigation process and delay Owen Paterson’s suspension for breaking lobbying rules, has been tabled by Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg for Monday.
It comes as the prime minister admitted for the first time that he could have handled the Paterson affair “better”.
Boris Johnson, pressed on what he would say to people who thought he had “got it wrong” on the standards changes, told a Downing Street press briefing on Sunday: "Of course, I think things could certainly have been handled better, let me put it that way, by me.”
The Conservative leader has seen his party and his own personal ratings plummet in opinion polls since the government’s controversial bid to tear up the Commons standards system, with a host of surveys suggesting the Tories have lost their lead over Labour since the sleaze row broke out.
The attempt to reform the system, and subsequent U-turn less than 24 hours later, has intensified the spotlight on MPs’ second jobs and their expenses claims, leading to a flurry of negative headlines for the Tories.
‘We’ve made mistakes and we regret that,’ says Conservative Party chairman
Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden has said Boris Johnson has accepted mistakes were made in the government’s response to the Commons Standards Committee report into former cabinet minister Owen Paterson.
“The prime minister has accepted - and we accept - that there were mistakes made during that period,” he told BBC Breakfast.
“If you listen to what the prime minister said, he said that we’ve made mistakes and we regret that. We’ve accepted that, we’re moving on.”
Boris Johnson admits he could have handled sleaze row better
Boris Johnson has admitted for the first time that he could have handled the Owen Paterson sleaze scandal “better”.
The prime minister, pressed on what he would say to people who thought he had “got it wrong” on the standards changes, told a Downing Street press briefing on Sunday: “Of course, I think things could certainly have been handled better, let me put it that way, by me.”
The Conservative leader has seen his party and his own personal ratings plummet in opinion polls since the government’s controversial bid to tear up the Commons standards system, with a host of surveys suggesting the Tories have lost their lead over Labour since the sleaze row broke out.
MPs to vote on standards reforms that sparked sleaze row
MPs are set to vote on whether to scrap the controversial standards reforms that sparked Westminster’s sleaze row.
A motion to rescind the so-called Leadsom amendment, which looked to establish a review of the MPs standards investigation process and delay Owen Paterson’s suspension for breaking lobbying rules, has been tabled by Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg for Monday.
The attempt to reform the system, and subsequent U-turn less than 24 hours later, has intensified the spotlight on MPs’ second jobs and their expenses claims, leading to a flurry of negative headlines for the Tories.
The Leadsom amendment came in response to Mr Paterson, a former environment secretary who has since quit parliament, being handed a 30-day suspension after he was found to have lobbied for two companies paying him more than £100,000 a year.
Good morning, welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of all the latest UK politics news from Westminster and beyond. Stay tuned for rolling updates throughout the day.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies