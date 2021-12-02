✕ Close Boris Johnson denies breaking Covid rules with No 10 Christmas party

A cabinet minister said she was “surprised” and “disappointed” at reports French President Emmanuel Macron had branded Boris Johnson a “clown”.

Work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey was responding to a suggestion in the French media that Mr Macron privately made disparaging comments about the UK Prime Minister as tensions ran high over the migrant crisis in the Channel.

Asked on ITV's Peston programme about the comments, Ms Coffey said they were “news to me.”

When it was put to her that the development was "troubling", Ms Coffey added: "As I say, I'm surprised to hear that and disappointed, openly. I'm sure that we can continue to try and work together to tackle this. But the Prime Minister wrote formerly to the President last week and... I hope that we'll get a formal response back.

It comes as more reports have emerged of Christmas parties held at 10 Downing Street last year while indoor mixing was banned under covid restrictions.

Sky News reported that “a number of parties were held in Downing Street” after previous reports that 40 people attended a bash at No 10 where staff drank and celebrated late into the night.