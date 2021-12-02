Boris Johnson news – live: Minister ‘disappointed’ by Macron ‘calling PM clown’ amid reports of No 10 parties
Updates from Westminster, as they happen
A cabinet minister said she was “surprised” and “disappointed” at reports French President Emmanuel Macron had branded Boris Johnson a “clown”.
Work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey was responding to a suggestion in the French media that Mr Macron privately made disparaging comments about the UK Prime Minister as tensions ran high over the migrant crisis in the Channel.
Asked on ITV's Peston programme about the comments, Ms Coffey said they were “news to me.”
When it was put to her that the development was "troubling", Ms Coffey added: "As I say, I'm surprised to hear that and disappointed, openly. I'm sure that we can continue to try and work together to tackle this. But the Prime Minister wrote formerly to the President last week and... I hope that we'll get a formal response back.
It comes as more reports have emerged of Christmas parties held at 10 Downing Street last year while indoor mixing was banned under covid restrictions.
Sky News reported that “a number of parties were held in Downing Street” after previous reports that 40 people attended a bash at No 10 where staff drank and celebrated late into the night.
Minister ‘disappointed’ by Macron ‘calling PM a clown'
Work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey said she was “surprised” and “disappointed” in a suggestion in the French media that Mr Macron “called Boris Johnson a clown” in private conversations amid the tensions over migrant crisis in the Channel.
Asked on ITV's Peston programme about the comments, Ms Coffey said they were “news to me”.
“I'm surprised to hear that. I'm conscious that we have a shared mission in trying to make sure that the people smuggling gangs are really brought to justice,” she said.
When it was put to her that the development was “troubling”, Ms Coffey added: “As I say, I'm surprised to hear that and disappointed, openly. I'm sure that we can continue to try and work together to tackle this. But the Prime Minister wrote formerly to the President last week and... I hope that we'll get a formal response back.”
The Times reported that a senior UK government source said: “The Prime Minister continues to be a staunch advocate for the strength of the UK-French relationship.”
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live politics coverage.
We’ll bring you updates from Westminster and elsewhere as the day progresses.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies