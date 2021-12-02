Liveupdated1638432885

Boris Johnson news – live: Minister ‘disappointed’ by Macron ‘calling PM clown’ amid reports of No 10 parties

Updates from Westminster, as they happen

Thomas Kingsley
Thursday 02 December 2021 08:14
Comments
Boris Johnson denies breaking Covid rules with No 10 Christmas party

A cabinet minister said she was “surprised” and “disappointed” at reports French President Emmanuel Macron had branded Boris Johnson a “clown”.

Work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey was responding to a suggestion in the French media that Mr Macron privately made disparaging comments about the UK Prime Minister as tensions ran high over the migrant crisis in the Channel.

Asked on ITV's Peston programme about the comments, Ms Coffey said they were “news to me.”

When it was put to her that the development was "troubling", Ms Coffey added: "As I say, I'm surprised to hear that and disappointed, openly. I'm sure that we can continue to try and work together to tackle this. But the Prime Minister wrote formerly to the President last week and... I hope that we'll get a formal response back.

It comes as more reports have emerged of Christmas parties held at 10 Downing Street last year while indoor mixing was banned under covid restrictions.

Sky News reported that “a number of parties were held in Downing Street” after previous reports that 40 people attended a bash at No 10 where staff drank and celebrated late into the night.

Recommended

1638432792

Minister ‘disappointed’ by Macron ‘calling PM a clown'

Work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey said she was “surprised” and “disappointed” in a suggestion in the French media that Mr Macron “called Boris Johnson a clown” in private conversations amid the tensions over migrant crisis in the Channel.

Asked on ITV's Peston programme about the comments, Ms Coffey said they were “news to me”.

“I'm surprised to hear that. I'm conscious that we have a shared mission in trying to make sure that the people smuggling gangs are really brought to justice,” she said.

When it was put to her that the development was “troubling”, Ms Coffey added: “As I say, I'm surprised to hear that and disappointed, openly. I'm sure that we can continue to try and work together to tackle this. But the Prime Minister wrote formerly to the President last week and... I hope that we'll get a formal response back.”

The Times reported that a senior UK government source said: “The Prime Minister continues to be a staunch advocate for the strength of the UK-French relationship.”

Thomas Kingsley2 December 2021 08:13
1638432405

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live politics coverage.

We’ll bring you updates from Westminster and elsewhere as the day progresses.

Thomas Kingsley2 December 2021 08:06

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in