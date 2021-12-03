Boris Johnson news – live: Minister ‘not worried about Labour’ as Tories win Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election
A Tory minister has said he is “really not terribly worried” about the threat posed by the Labour Party, after Boris Johnson’s Conservatives held their safe seat in the closely watched Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election.
Councillor Louie French’s party hailed his victory as “almost unheard of” for a mid-term government, after the count showed a 10 per cent swing to Labour amid low voter turnout in the constituency previously held by former minister James Brokenshire, who died in October of lung cancer aged 53.
But two other parties also sought to celebrate the result. Labour shadow minister Ellie Reeves claimed it was a “remarkable result for us in a Tory stronghold” that if replicated at a general election would see Keir Starmer’s party “within reach of forming a majority government”.
Meanwhile, Richard Tice of Reform UK – which came in third place – claimed the result showed his was now the only party “on the upward march”.
However, Tory Party chairman Oliver Dowden rejected the idea of a Labour surge as “for the birds”, adding: “They've actually got about the same vote share as they secured under Jeremy Corbyn in 2017. Keir Starmer couldn't even be bothered to turn up to the by-election, so I am really not terribly worried about Labour.”
Tories’ majority reduced in Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election contest
Boris Johnson’s Conservatives will trumpet winning over 50 per cent of the vote, but Labour will strike an upbeat tone 10 per cent swing to party, writes Ashley Cowburn
Three parties seek to hail results of by-election as positive
The Tories, Labour and Reform UK have all sought to claim the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election as a good result for their party.
Despite the 10 per cent swing to Labour, Tory deputy chairman Justin Tomlinson said the Conservatives were “absolutely thrilled”, adding: “For a Government to get over 50 per cent of the vote in a parliamentary by-election is almost unheard of, and with a majority of over 20 per cent.”
He added that the result was an “absolute disaster” for the Labour Party, saying: “They do not look like a government in waiting.”
But Labour’s shadow solicitor general Ellie Reeves described it as a “remarkable result for us in a Tory stronghold”, which if replicated in a general election would see Labour “within reach of forming a majority government”, adding: “I think it’s clear that we’re winning back the trust of people.”
And Richard Tice of Reform UK hailed it as a “massive” result after his party came third “with almost as many votes as the Lib Dems and Greens combined”. He claimed there are “now only five parties to choose from in British politics and Reform UK is the only one on the upward march”. The Lib Dems had chosen not to target the seat in an unofficial agreement with Labour.
Turnout in the contest was just 34 per cent, down from the almost 70 per cent who voted in the 2019 general election.
Louie French says by-election fought with ‘dignity and respect’ in victory speech
Louie French used his acceptance speech to pay tribute to his “good friend” James Brokenshire.
“This has been a tough contest, which has been fought with dignity and respect,” he said.
“My focus will now be delivering on those promises that I made during the campaign – get our fair share of London’s police officers, securing more investment for local schools and hospitals, protecting our precious green spaces.”
Tories win Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election
The major political news this morning is the result of the closely watched by-election in the late James Brokenshire’s Old Bexley and Sidcup constituency.
The Conservatives have held onto their safe seat, but with a majority slashed by more than half amid low voter turnout, my colleague Shweta Sharma reports.
Conservative councillor Louie French won 11,189 votes to become the country’s newest MP, in a victory that was hailed as “almost unheard of” for a sitting government by the Conservatives.
The closest challenger was Labour’s Daniel Francis, who secured 6,711 as the Tory majority was slashed from nearly 19,000 to 4,478, the equivalent of a vote share swing of 10 per cent to Labour.
Reform leader Richard Tice came in third, claiming his party was now “on the upward march”, while the Greens in fourth and Liberal Democrats in fifth both lost their deposits.
Three parties claim ‘massive’ result as Tory majority slashed in Bexley by-election
Louie French has become the country’s newest MP, but there was a 10% swing to Labour
