Boris Johnson news – live: PM’s majority slashed as social care changes pushed through despite Tory rebellion
Labour brands scheme ‘Robin Hood in reverse’ – taking from poor to give to rich
Boris Johnson saw his 80-seat majority shrink in the House of Commons last night as MPs approved controversial changes to England’s social care system, by a margin of 272-246 – a majority of 26.
Some 19 Tory MPs joined Labour to vote against the amendment – which bars means-tested contributions made by local authorities on behalf of some pensioners being counted towards the £86,000 cap – while dozens of others, including former PM Theresa May and ex-health secretary Jeremy Hunt, abstained.
The measure now faces further opposition as it moves to the House of Lords, where Baroness Finlay has said peers will “scrutinise” the government’s reforms “very carefully”. She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this morning: “It may be that we will say to the Commons, ‘can you think again?’ ... because, clearly, there’s a lot of disquiet”.
Changes to the Health and Care Bill announced just days ago will save the government £900m a year by making a proposed cap on lifetime social care costs significantly less generous for poorer pensioners, while allowing wealthy home-owners to pass the majority of their assets on to their children.
Follow our live coverage below
Hunt confirms he abstained from social care vote
Jeremy Hunt – who has already confirmed, via an appearance on BBC Breakfast, that he abstained from the social care vote – is appearing on BBC Radio 4 Today now.
The former health secretary is expected to be quizzed on the controversial cap, so stay tuned for lines from him.
Commons sessions to look out for on Tuesday
Here’s a parliamentary schedule for today (Tuesday 23 November):
House of Commons
12.30pm Health and social care questions
1.30pm Urgent questions/statements
A 10-minute rule motion on Climate Education
Health and Care Bill - report stage (day two) and third reading
A short debate on Ickford and flood risk in planning
House of Lords
2.30pm Oral questions
3.10pm Dormant Assets Bill - third reading
Armed Forces Bill - report stage
Labour condemns ‘shocking’ and ‘disgraceful’ Tory vote
A Labour MP has branded last night’s Commons social care vote “absolutely shocking”, saying it is the people “with the most modest houses and the most modest incomes” who are being cheated by the changes.
“It is completely unacceptable,” Sarah Owens told Sky News, “and it doesn’t even fix the social care crisis.”
Going after Boris Johnson for breaking another of his promises, Ms Owens said: “[Mr] Johnson promised the electorate - and people voted on the basis - that people wouldn’t have to sell their homes to pay for social care.
“But last night, [the Conservatives] whipped their MPs to vote for just that - it is an utter disgrace.”
Watch live as EU ministers arrive in Brussels to discuss Brexit and Covid
Lords to scrutinise social care costs ‘very carefully,’ warns cross-bench peer
Baroness Finlay of Llandaff has said the House of Lords will “scrutinise” the government’s social care reform “very, very carefully”.
The professor of palliative medicine, and a cross-bench peer, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think when this comes to the House of Lords, we will need to scrutinise this very, very carefully.
“We will do what the Lords does well, which is go over every line, discuss everything in this and we will want to see the assessment, too, of the overall funding.
“So, I don’t think there will be any quick response one way or another, but I think we will spend quite a bit of time scrutinising.
“The impact assessment will be very important and we will need to know the detail because we will need to scrutinise it.”
She added:
“It may be that we will say to the Commons, ‘can you think again?’, it may be that we come up with constructive amendments to improve what is on the table at the moment because, clearly, there’s a lot of disquiet.”
PM sees majority slashed in Commons vote on social care costs
Boris Johnson saw his House of Commons majority slashed in a key vote on social care, as 19 Tory MPs joined Labour to vote against the controversial cost cap while dozens of others stayed away.
Labour and some Tory MPs accused the PM of going back on his promise that no-one would be forced to sell their home to pay for care, after it became clear that means-tested contributions made by local authorities on behalf of some pensioners will not count towards the £86,000 cap.
Labour health spokesman Justin Madders told the Commons the scheme was “Robin Hood in reverse”, taking from the poor to give to the rich. He added the change was “not fairness” and “not fixing social care” – but “betrayal”.
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock reports:
Boris Johnson sees off Tory rebellion over controversial cap on social care costs
Scheme branded ‘Robin Hood in reverse’ by Labour
Good morning
Hello, and welcome to The Independent’s rolling politics coverage. Stay tuned as bring you the latest reaction to last night’s Commons vote, which saw ministers and MPs back the controversial amendment to a funding cost cap in England.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies