The government faces the possibility of a backbench rebellion on Monday amid anger from MPs, after it emerged poorer pensioners face paying more for the cost of care as part of changes made to the controversial health and care bill.

Concerns were raised following the publication of a policy paper, which revealed that the means-tested support provided to some pensioners by local authorities would not count towards the £86,000 lifetime cap. It means people could still be forced to sell their homes to pay for costly bills, critics have suggested.

Pressed on whether this was the case this morning, hours before a Commons vote on the matter, small business minister Paul Scully, said he hoped no one would have to sell their home – but declined the opportunity to outright guarantee it. “I can’t tell you what individuals are going to do,” he told Sky News.

Elsewhere, Boris Johnson has insisted all new homes, supermarkets and workplaces built in Britain will be required to install electric vehicle charging points as standard from 2022, under new regulations aimed at kickstarting the nation’s bid to ban the sale of new fossil fuel vehicles by 2030.

