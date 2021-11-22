Boris Johnson news – live: PM facing rebellion on social care as all new buildings to have car charging points
Labour accuses government of ‘daylight robbery’ and brands plan ‘a con’
The government faces the possibility of a backbench rebellion on Monday amid anger from MPs, after it emerged poorer pensioners face paying more for the cost of care as part of changes made to the controversial health and care bill.
Concerns were raised following the publication of a policy paper, which revealed that the means-tested support provided to some pensioners by local authorities would not count towards the £86,000 lifetime cap. It means people could still be forced to sell their homes to pay for costly bills, critics have suggested.
Pressed on whether this was the case this morning, hours before a Commons vote on the matter, small business minister Paul Scully, said he hoped no one would have to sell their home – but declined the opportunity to outright guarantee it. “I can’t tell you what individuals are going to do,” he told Sky News.
Elsewhere, Boris Johnson has insisted all new homes, supermarkets and workplaces built in Britain will be required to install electric vehicle charging points as standard from 2022, under new regulations aimed at kickstarting the nation’s bid to ban the sale of new fossil fuel vehicles by 2030.
Johnson urged to stop MPs avoiding tax on second jobs
Let’s get the latest from the Tory sleaze row now. Boris Johnson is being urged to stop MPs from avoiding tax on their second jobs by channeling the proceeds via low-tax personal companies.
At least 10 MPs are being paid a total of £1m through such arrangements, an investigation by The Times newspaper found.
The approach, which is entirely legal but has raised eyebrows, can reduce tax bills for higher earners by potentially avoiding the 45 per cent top rate of tax on personal income.
Our policy correspondent Jon Stone has the full report:
New migrant taskforce to ‘consider moving families from hotels to barracks’
A newly set up committee, aiming to streamline Britain’s migrant crisis, will reportedly consider strategies including housing asylum seekers in Army barracks rather than hotels.
It comes after health secretary Sajid Javid claimed on Sunday that Covid has made it more difficult to send failed asylum seekers back to the countries from which they came.
The PM last week drafted in chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay to oversee the issue of the rising number of migrants arriving on Britain’s shores. And on Monday, the Telegraph said Mr Barclay would chair the first meeting of the group early this week after hundreds of people made the dangerous Channel crossing to the UK over the weekend.
The initiative will consider the accommodation idea, the possibility of cutting benefits, if return agreements can be strengthened as well as “offshoring” to third countries while claims are processed, the newspaper said.
More than 24,700 people have arrived in the UK so far this year after making the Channel crossing in small boats - almost three times the number there were in 2020.
Labour have accused home secretary Priti Patel of “comprehensively failing” to stem the flow.
‘Not a care plan, it’s a care con,’ says Jonathan Ashworth
The shadow health secretary has accused Boris Johnson of “squandering the trust put in him at the last election” by making changes to the health and care bill which go against promises he made.
Speaking to Sky News this morning, Jonathan Ashworth said “when you look at the detail of it, you can see it’s not a care plan - it’s a care con”.
Explaining, the Labour MP continued: “If you live in a £1m house, perhaps in the home counties, 90 per cent of your assets will be protected if you need social care.
“But, if you live in an £80,000 terraced house in Hartlepool, Barrow, Mansfield or even Wigan, you lose nearly everything. That is not fair, that’s not levelling up. It’s daylight robbery.”
Mr Ashworth said Labour is calling for cross-party MPs to “reject this proposal”, urge ministers to return to the drawing board “and come up with something fairer and better”.
Commons vote on social care reforms expected later today
There will be a House of Commons vote today, in light of changes made by Boris Johnson’s government to the health and social care bill.
Here’s a full parliamentary schedule for today (Monday 22 November):
House of Commons
2.30pm Home Office questions
3.30pm Urgent questions/statements
Health and Care Bill - remaining stages (day one)
A short debate on BioYorkshire and developing the bio-economy
House of Lords
2.30pm Oral questions
3.15pm Education (Environment and Sustainable Citizenship) Bill - committee stage
Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill - committee stage (day 10)
New homes and workplaces to have EV charging points, PM says
New homes, supermarkets and workplaces will be required to install electric vehicle charging points as standard from 2022, under new regulations to be announced by Boris Johnson.
Ahead of the ban on the sale of new fossil fuel vehicles in 2030, the PM will say the move will result in an extra 145,000 charging points each year before the end of the decade, reports Ashley Cowburn.
According to the latest available figures from the Department for Transport (DfT), the UK has just 25,927 public electric vehicle charging devices available, including 4,923 rapid chargers.
The action forms part of the government’s attempts to reach the legally binding net zero target by 2050 and comes after a report earlier this year by the Competition and Markets Authority suggesting at least 280-480,000 public charging points will be needed by 2030.
Minister refuses to guarantee end of selling homes to pay for care
A government minister has said he hoped no one would have to sell their home under the PM’s social care proposals, but declined the opportunity to outright guarantee it.
Paul Scully, the government’s small business minister, told Sky News simply there will “be fewer people selling their houses and hopefully none”.
However, pressed on whether some would have to sell their homes to pay for care, despite Boris Johnson’s pledge that his policy meant they would not, Mr Scully replied: “I can’t tell you what individuals are going to do. What I’m saying is the social care solution is all about getting a cap above which you do not need to pay - that gives people certainty.”
Asked again whether some people receiving care might have to sell up under the proposals, which are due to be put to MPs on Monday, the business minister said: “It will depend on different circumstances.”
He added: “If you hit the cap you will not have to pay any more money for your personal care - I think that is a fair, balanced approach for taxpayers and people who are having to pay for what is a really expensive, at the moment, form of care through social care.”
PM faces Commons social care rebellion amid Tory anger
Boris Johnson is facing mounting Conservative anger and the prospect of a damaging Commons rebellion over social care reform, after it emerged that poorer pensioners face paying more for the cost of care.
One northern Tory MP told The Independent they were “very concerned” following the publication of a policy paper revealing that the means-tested support provided to some pensioners by local authorities would not count towards the £86,000 lifetime cap.
The PM already faces dissent on the back benches over the botched attempt to prevent Owen Paterson’s suspension – resulting in weeks of sleaze allegations – and accusations of “betrayal” over scaled-black rail plans, while the polls show a dip in Conservative support, writes our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn.
Good morning
Hello, and welcome to The Independent’s rolling politics coverage. Stay tuned as we bring you the at least updates on the day MPs vote will in favour of, or against, amendments Boris Johnson’s government are proposing to make to the health and social care bill.
