MI6 chief warns of China 'data traps and debt traps'

Britain’s top foreign spy has warned of China’s increasingly “assertive” role in global affairs and signalled that MI6 will have to work more openly with technology companies to stay ahead of the game.

Richard Moore, the chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, was due to say in a speech on Tuesday that as criminals and hostile governments built up AI and quantum computing capabilites, making the job of secret agents more difficult, Britain would need to “tap into” the expertise of tech firms and “become more open to stay secret”.

The pace of technological advance outstrips the speed at which spies ordinarily assess the people they do business with, he added in an interview with the BBC.

Elsewhere in politics, the row over Keir Starmer’s reshuffle of his front bench continued, with Lisa Nandy casting scorn on the complaints of Angela Rayner’s team that Labour’s deputy leader had been blindsided by the changes yesterday.

And overnight, France accused Britain of failing to take its share of asylum seekers, warning it would reject Priti Patel’s Channel “push-back” scheme.