UK politics – live: MI6 chief Richard Moore issues warning on ‘assertive’ China as he eyes high-tech future
Speed of change means spies must ‘become more open to stay secret’, says Richard Moore
Britain’s top foreign spy has warned of China’s increasingly “assertive” role in global affairs and signalled that MI6 will have to work more openly with technology companies to stay ahead of the game.
Richard Moore, the chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, was due to say in a speech on Tuesday that as criminals and hostile governments built up AI and quantum computing capabilites, making the job of secret agents more difficult, Britain would need to “tap into” the expertise of tech firms and “become more open to stay secret”.
The pace of technological advance outstrips the speed at which spies ordinarily assess the people they do business with, he added in an interview with the BBC.
Elsewhere in politics, the row over Keir Starmer’s reshuffle of his front bench continued, with Lisa Nandy casting scorn on the complaints of Angela Rayner’s team that Labour’s deputy leader had been blindsided by the changes yesterday.
And overnight, France accused Britain of failing to take its share of asylum seekers, warning it would reject Priti Patel’s Channel “push-back” scheme.
Labour reshuffle spat rolls on
Top figures in Labour are still at each others’ throats over yesterday’s reshuffle.
Angela Rayner’s team complained the deputy leader had been blindsided by Keir Starmer’s changes to his front bench, though Sir Keir’s side disputed it.
Today, Lisa Nandy – who was moved to the “levelling up” brief from foreign – said she had not spoken to Ms Rayner since the party's reshuffle was announced.
She told BBC Breakfast: "I have been too busy getting a team together and putting a plan together."
She added: "I have been through a lot of reshuffles over the past 11 years.
"I think that the leader makes the decisions, the gaffer picks the team, that's how it goes and that's how it has always gone.
"Frankly, I couldn't care less about the circus of who's in, and who's out, who's up, who's down, who knew, who didn't."
Ms Nandy is now shadowing Michael Gove, the levelling up, housing, communities, and local government secretary.
In her BBC interview, she added: "It's a very long title that Michael Gove has concocted for himself. But essentially the job is to deliver on the broken promises of the last 11 years."
MI6 chief warns about threat of Chinese 'debt and data traps'
The head of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) has warned of China’s increasingly “assertive” stance in global affairs, and use of “debt traps and data traps” to secure influence.
Richard Moore, known to spies as C and who oversees the UK’s foreign intelligence apparatus, gave a rare broadcast interview on Tuesday morning, writes yours truly.
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that while he believed that free societies possessed an advantage over authoritarian ones, “we need to be very robust in fighting our corner” and leverage “the entrepreneurial animal spirits” within science and techonology to keep pace with Beijing.
MI6 chief warns on ‘assertive’ China in rare broadcast interview
‘In the contest for power through the 21st century, those who command key technologies will have an advantage,’ says Richard Moore
