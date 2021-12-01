PMQs news – live: Boris Johnson faces Starmer as Rees-Mogg investigated as ‘over £6m loans’
Follow below for the latest updates from Westminster and elsewhere
An investigation has been launched by the parliamentary standards commissioner into cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg over an alleged breach of the MPs’ code of conduct.
The independent commissioner Kathryn Stone announced that she is investigating a complaint of a breach of paragraph 14 of the code, which requires MPs to make an “open and frank” record of their financial interests in the Commons register.
The announcement comes weeks after the Labour Party called on Ms Stone to investigate the leader of House of Commons over claims that he failed to declare £6 millions in cheap loans from one of this own companies.
Mr Rees-Mogg insisted at the time that the loans were declared in the proper way. “Saliston is 100 per cent owned by me,” his spokesman said. “This is declared clearly in the Commons register and to the Cabinet Office.”
‘Not worth the manifesto paper they are written on'
Starmer claims it is “the same old story from this PM; week in, week out defending the indefensible and broken promises”.
The Labour leader brings up the Paterson lobbying scandal, saying it is evidence “he tries to get his mates off the hook” when they have broken rules.
“He throws parties during lockdown.” he adds. He promised there would be no taxes, then put up taxes, Starmer goes on.
After bringing up other “broken” pledges on social care and rail improvements in the north, he asks the PM: “isn’t this the truth that any promises from this PM aren’t worth the manifesto paper they are written on”.
How many are fix-up jobs?
Starmer now asks the PM how many of the hospitals are “fix-up jobs” and how many are actually “new”.
PM says “you don’t obviously go around building on greenfield sites”.
He says it is the biggest hospital re-building programme the country has seen.
Appearing to admit that not all of the sites are now, Johnson says “what you do is rebuild hospitals”.
He refuses to put a figure on the questions asked by Starmer.
‘The more we look at this promise, the murkier it gets'
Starmer says he has a Department of Health document, sent to the NHS, which he claims offers advice to make it easier to talk about the programme.
“You might think that everyone knows what a new hospital is,” Starmer says.
“But this guide instructs everybody to describe refurbishments and alterations on existing hospitals as new hospitals”.
He adds: “The more we look at this promise, the murkier it gets”
PM: We will build 40 hospitals
Johnson insists that the government will build 40 hospitals.
But he dodges the question on why he won’t publish the report.
PM again says his government is investing record sums in the NHS and calls on Labour to get behind the extended booster programme.
‘Let us all see it'
Starmer says this is strange because “the government hasn’t been denying reports about the red flag”.
There is obviously “some confusion” on the government benches, he adds.
Starmer says to the PM, if he’s so confident in his answer, why doesn’t he publish the press report in full and “let us all see it”.
‘No, Mr speaker'
When asked by Starmer if those reports are true, the PM replies: “No, Mr speaker”.
“He plays politics and asks frivolous questions,” he adds. “We’re delivering on the people’s priorities”.
PM claims record investments are going into the NHS.
He says the hospitals will be built with £36bn of investment, which he says the Labour Party voted against.
‘Red flag because it’s unachievable'
Starmer now attacks the government on its record of building hospitals.
He says Johnson “promised to build 40...page 10 of his manifesto”.
He cites reports by the Treasury and Cabinet Office saying that “the project needs a red flag because it’s unachievable”.
‘Both of those things can’t be true'
Starmer says what we’re doing is asking the country to follow the rules, which he says is why his questions are important.
The Labour leader points out that the PM has not denied the parties took place but is claiming no rules were broken.
“Both of those things can’t be true,” he says.
‘I’ve said what I’ve said'
PM again tries to bat away claims that he broke the rules, which first appeared in the Daily Mirror.
“I’ve said what I’ve said,” he says.
Johnson attempts to move the conversation onto what is happening this year with Covid rules.
“The important thing to do, Mr speaker, is not only to follow the guidance, which we have set out, but also to make sure that you wear a mask”.
He also encourages Britons to get their booster shots,
‘The defence seems to be that no rules were broken'
Starmer replies saying, “the defence seems to be that no rules were broken”.
He brandishes a document which he says displays the Covid rules at the time.
“They’re very clear Mr Speaker. ‘You must not have a Christmas lunch or party’”.
