An investigation has been launched by the parliamentary standards commissioner into cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg over an alleged breach of the MPs’ code of conduct.

The independent commissioner Kathryn Stone announced that she is investigating a complaint of a breach of paragraph 14 of the code, which requires MPs to make an “open and frank” record of their financial interests in the Commons register.

The announcement comes weeks after the Labour Party called on Ms Stone to investigate the leader of House of Commons over claims that he failed to declare £6 millions in cheap loans from one of this own companies.

Mr Rees-Mogg insisted at the time that the loans were declared in the proper way. “Saliston is 100 per cent owned by me,” his spokesman said. “This is declared clearly in the Commons register and to the Cabinet Office.”