Boris Johnson news – live: PM accused of ‘corruption’ in new sleaze row over Downing Street luxury flat refurb
Controversy concerns published WhatsApp exchange between Mr Johnson and Lord Brownlow
Labour has accused Boris Johnson of “corruption” as the sleaze row over the luxury renovation of his Downing Street flat deepened, following the release of messages between him and a Tory donor.
In a series of WhatsApp messages published on Thursday, the prime minister was shown asking Lord Brownlow for support with the £112,000 upgrade.
At the same time, the pair discussed a “Great Exhibition 2.0”, a proposal backed by the Conservative peer. Two months after the exchange, Lord Brownlow held a meeting with the then culture secretary Oliver Dowden about the idea.
Although nothing materialised from the talks, Labour said it seemed to be a case of buying access to the prime minister, with deputy leader Angela Rayner labelling it “corruption plain and simple”.
Her comments come after Mr Johnson issued a “humble and sincere apology” for not originally disclosing the messages to his standards adviser, Lord Geidt, who expressed his displeasure at not being informed earlier.
Downing Street defended Mr Johnson, saying it was “normal practice” for a prime minister to hear proposals and point people in the direction of the relevant government department.
1.2 million more people to pay higher income tax rate by 2026, new research claims
More than a million extra people will pay the highest rate of tax within four years, new research commissioned by the Liberal Democrats has suggested.
The opposition party urged the government to ditch its “stealth-tax raid”, which it claimed would “clobber families who are already feeling the pinch”.
The research comes amid a cost of living crisis, driven by a steep jump in fuel and gas prices.
Timeline of Boris Johnson flat scandal
The scandal about Boris Johnson’s expensive flat renovation started last February and has still not died down, despite the prime minister being cleared of a potential breach of ministerial conduct.
With the publication this week of new messages between him and Tory donor Lord Brownlow, Labour feels the story still has some way to run.
Adam Forrest has this handy overview of the saga so far:
A timeline of scandal over Boris Johnson’s flat refurb
PM condemned by his own ethics adviser for failure to share messages during saga dating back to 2020
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s live politics coverage, which will today focus on all the latest sleaze allegations facing the government.
