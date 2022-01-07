✕ Close Angela Rayner jokes there ‘might be a vacancy for PM soon’

Labour has accused Boris Johnson of “corruption” as the sleaze row over the luxury renovation of his Downing Street flat deepened, following the release of messages between him and a Tory donor.

In a series of WhatsApp messages published on Thursday, the prime minister was shown asking Lord Brownlow for support with the £112,000 upgrade.

At the same time, the pair discussed a “Great Exhibition 2.0”, a proposal backed by the Conservative peer. Two months after the exchange, Lord Brownlow held a meeting with the then culture secretary Oliver Dowden about the idea.

Although nothing materialised from the talks, Labour said it seemed to be a case of buying access to the prime minister, with deputy leader Angela Rayner labelling it “corruption plain and simple”.

Her comments come after Mr Johnson issued a “humble and sincere apology” for not originally disclosing the messages to his standards adviser, Lord Geidt, who expressed his displeasure at not being informed earlier.

Downing Street defended Mr Johnson, saying it was “normal practice” for a prime minister to hear proposals and point people in the direction of the relevant government department.