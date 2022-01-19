Boris Johnson news – live: Tory MPs meet to discuss ousting PM in ‘pork pie plot’ as voter anger grows
Exclusive poll for The Independent shows 73 per cent of Britons angry about partygate
As Boris Johnson prepares to face Keir Starmer at PMQs later today, he is threatened by a growing rebellion from Tory backbenchers over the partygate scandal.
It is thought that roughly 20 more Conservative MPs could submit letters of no-confidence in the prime minister to Sir Graham Brady, the head of the influential 1922 Committee, on Wednesday.
A vote on Mr Johnson’s future as leader will be triggered if Sir Graham receives a total of 54 letters, equivalent to 15 per cent of all Tory politicians.
The likelihood of this scenario grew on Tuesday, following reports that a large number of the 2019 Tory intake had met to discuss ousting him, in what has been dubbed the “pork pie plot”.
In an attempt to ward off this threat, Mr Johnson tried to appear more contrite on Tuesday. “I deeply and bitterly regret that that happened,” he said, referring to a Downing Street party the night before Prince Philip’s funeral.
This is unlikely to appease public anger though, with a poll commissioned by The Independent showing that 73 per cent of Britons are furious about the repeated parties in No 10 over lockdown.
Labour take 32 point lead over Tories in London, survey suggests
Labour has stormed to a 32-point lead over the Tories in London amid the fallout from the partygate scandal, a new YouGov survey has indicated.
The poll, which was first reported by The Evening Standard, means that the Conservatives could lose eight seats in the capital, leaving them with only 13 MPs in the city.
Patrick English, political research manager at YouGov, said: “Clearly, this poll is not good news for the prime minister and the Conservatives in London.”
Almost 75% of Britons angry about partygate, poll finds
Some 73 per cent of the British public - including 60 per cent of Tory voters - are angered by the No 10 parties, a poll commissioned by The Independent has found.
The Savanta ComRes survey also discovered that 80 per cent of people agreed that there is “one rule for the government and another for everybody else” under Boris Johnson’s leadership.
The findings come as more Conservative backbenchers reportedly scheme to oust him from leadership. Yesterday, a group of the most recent Tory intake allegedly met to discuss his future, in what has been called the “pork pie plot”.
Its name derives from the fact that it allegedly involved Alicia Kearns, the MP for Rutland and Melton – home of the Melton Mowbray delicacy.
Nobody told me drinks event was against rules, says Boris Johnson
Exclusive: Poll finds more than half of Tory voters do not believe PM is telling truth as 20 more MPs reportedly set to lodge letters of no-confidence
PM could face no-confidence vote in days as Tory mood sours
A growing number of Tory MPs reportedly want Boris Johnson gone after the backlash caused by a series of lockdown-breaching parties at No 10.
Seven Conservative backbenchers have so far said publicly that they have submitted no-confidence letters in the prime minister. But the actual number is likely to be much higher.
If a threshold of 54 letters is reached, a vote on the PM’s future as leader will take place.
Boris Johnson could face no-confidence vote in days as Tory mood ‘turns dramatically’
Prime minister to answer questions in Commons on Wednesday
Welcome
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s live politics coverage, which will today focus on the threat to Boris Johnson’s premiership.
