Boris Johnson news - live: PM marries Carrie Symonds in ‘secret ceremony’ as his poll ratings plunge
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have married in a secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral, reports suggest.
The wedding between the prime minister and his 33-year-old partner had been planned six months prior and preparations for Saturday’s ceremony – attended by around 30 close friends and family members – were known only to a handful of church officials, according to The Sun.
It came as an Opinium survey suggested that, in the wake of former aide Dominic Cummings’ testimony this week, which included allegations that he is “unfit” to be prime minister, Mr Johnson no longer enjoys the approval of the public – with his personal ratings falling 12 points to sit at -6, and the Tories lead over Labour slashed from 13 points to six.
SNP finances chief quits, citing lack of support
Douglas Chapman, the MP in charge of the SNP's finances, has quit the role – claiming he was not given enough support or information to do the job.
The MP for Dunfermline and West Fife announced he had resigned as national treasurer of the party on Saturday evening, having taken over in the role last year on a mandate to “ introduce more transparency into the party’s finances”.
It is not clear what led to Mr Chapman's decision, but SNP business convener and fellow MP Kirsten Oswald said she “fundamentally disagrees” with Mr Chapman’s assessment.
Boris Johnson falls out of favour with public as Tory poll lead slashed, survey suggests
The latest polling from Opinium suggests that public approval of Boris Johnson has plunged 12 points to -6, while the Tory party’s lead over Labour has also been cut from 44-31 to 42-36.
The survey also found some 58 per cent of respondents said they had little to no trust in Matt Hancock, with 44 per cent saying he should resign as health secretary, compared to 30 per cent who said he should stay.
It comes after Mr Johnson’s former chief aide Dominic Cummings gave a seven-hour testimony filled with allegations against his former allies and their joint handling of the Covid pandemic – notably claiming that Mr Johnson is “unfit” to be prime minister and that Mr Hancock should have been sacked on 15 to 20 occasions.
Boris Johnson falls out of favour with public as Tory poll lead slashed in wake of Cummings evidence
Labour up as former ally’s claims of lying and ineptitude appear to cut through with voters
Boris Johnson ‘marries Carrie Symonds in secret wedding ceremony'
My colleague Conrad Duncan has the details on our leading story this morning – that of the prime minister’s reported marriage to his fiance Carrie Symonds in a top-secret ceremony on Saturday.
It is the prime minister’s third marriage, having finalised his divorce from his second wife Marina Wheeler in 2020.
A witness told The Sun that the cathedral was forced to go into lockdown for the wedding service.
“It was closed for about half an hour and they all came out after,” they said. “It’s not very often we have weddings here, and when they came out they were all bungled into a car.”
Boris Johnson 'marries Carrie Symonds in secret wedding ceremony'
A small group of family and friends were invited to the private event
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of UK politics.
