Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have married in a secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral, reports suggest.

The wedding between the prime minister and his 33-year-old partner had been planned six months prior and preparations for Saturday’s ceremony – attended by around 30 close friends and family members – were known only to a handful of church officials, according to The Sun.

It came as an Opinium survey suggested that, in the wake of former aide Dominic Cummings’ testimony this week, which included allegations that he is “unfit” to be prime minister, Mr Johnson no longer enjoys the approval of the public – with his personal ratings falling 12 points to sit at -6, and the Tories lead over Labour slashed from 13 points to six.

