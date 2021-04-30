✕ Close Today's daily politics briefing

Boris Johnson’s mobile number has been online for the past 15 years, it has emerged – sparking fears that its widespread availability has created a serious security risk for the UK government.

Former UK national security adviser Lord Ricketts said there was an “increased risk” of potential action by hostile states or criminal gangs if the PM’s personal number had been so easily available.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer described the revelation as a “serious situation”, adding: “It carries a security risk.” But Tory chancellor Rishi Sunak claimed security protocols had been followed, “as far as I’m aware”.

It comes as SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said she would not propose another referendum on Scottish independence immediately after next week’s elections, saying she wanted to get past the Covid crisis first.

Meanwhile, the deluge of sleaze claims surrounding Mr Johnson and his party does not appear to be cutting through with voters. The latest YouGov poll shows the Tories increasing its lead over Labour to 11 points.