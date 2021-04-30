Boris Johnson news – live: Labour slams ‘serious’ security risk as PM’s mobile number on internet for 15 years
Boris Johnson’s mobile number has been online for the past 15 years, it has emerged – sparking fears that its widespread availability has created a serious security risk for the UK government.
Former UK national security adviser Lord Ricketts said there was an “increased risk” of potential action by hostile states or criminal gangs if the PM’s personal number had been so easily available.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer described the revelation as a “serious situation”, adding: “It carries a security risk.” But Tory chancellor Rishi Sunak claimed security protocols had been followed, “as far as I’m aware”.
It comes as SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said she would not propose another referendum on Scottish independence immediately after next week’s elections, saying she wanted to get past the Covid crisis first.
Meanwhile, the deluge of sleaze claims surrounding Mr Johnson and his party does not appear to be cutting through with voters. The latest YouGov poll shows the Tories increasing its lead over Labour to 11 points.
PM’s mobile number available online for 15 years
Boris Johnson’s mobile number has been online for the past 15 years. It was sitting at the bottom of a press release sent out when Johnson was still an opposition MP, and has remained online ever since.
The gossip newsletter Popbitch shared the number by substituting some letters for the numerals included in Johnson’s number on Thursday – sparking a frenzy of attempts to call him last night.
Attempts to call were met by an automated message saying the phone was “switched off”. Downing Street has yet to comment on the matter.
Labour MP Rachel Hopkins said the availability of the PM’s phone number had “obvious security and lobbying implications” – and also cited the possibility of “blackmail”.
Labour seeks new standards probe into PM’s flat funding
Labour is demanded a probe by parliament’s standards commissioner into whether the prime minister breached Commons conduct rules over the funding of the lavish refurbishment of his flat.
Parliamentary standards commissioner Kathryn Stone declined to confirm whether she is opening an inquiry into whether Johnson breached the MPs’ code of conduct.
One former member of the Electoral Commission (who wished to remain anonymous) told The Independent that Johnson could be forced to resign as PM if the democracy watchdog finds wrongdoing in the “cash for curtains” inquiry.
Keir Starmer claimed Johnson’s failure to answer a simple question on who initially paid to upgrade on the “John Lewis nightmare furniture” was now “farcical,” adding: “What is he hiding?”
Fine ex-ministers for breaking lobbying rules, says think tank
Cabinet ministers should be banned from lobbying for private firms for five years in the wake of the David Cameron scandal, a leading think tank has recommended.
The crackdown – with fines for breaking the rules and truly independent investigations of allegations against current ministers – is needed to “rebuild trust”, the Institute of Government said.
“Revelations over the last few weeks have shown that the current rules designed to uphold standards in public life are not working,” said Tim Durrant, the IfG’s associate director said
“Ministers need to stop marking their own homework and allow others to enforce the rules.”
UK loses access to Norwegian fishing waters
A big Brexit failure to report this morning: the prospect of a fishing deal with Norway for this year has collapsed.
Boris Johnson’s government said its “fair offer” had been rejected by Norway, which means no access at all to cod-rich Norwegian waters for British fishing fleets.
The UK Fisheries body said it was a “disgrace” that ministers had failed to “even to maintain the rights we have had to fish in Norwegian waters for decades”.
Sturgeon claims NI protocol ‘template’ for Scotland-England border
Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of being “detached from the reality” after she pointed to the Northern Ireland protocol as a possible model for a border between England and Scotland.
The SNP leader told the Irish Times the protocol offered “some template” for an independent Scotland.
Ian Murray, Labour’s shadow Scottish secretary, said the remarks “simply beggar belief and demonstrate the bizarre positions that Nicola Sturgeon is forced to adopt”.
Tory chief Douglas Ross claimed she was coming up with a “number of different policies” on border issues – but “no answers”.
Tories open up 11-point poll lead
The deluge of sleaze claims surrounding Boris Johnson does not seem to be cutting through with voters.
The latest YouGov poll shows the Tories increasing its lead over Labour to 11 points, with Keir Starmer’s party down one point on 33.
Is the idea of sleaze already “priced in” when it comes to perceptions of Boris Johnson?
YouGov’s Anthony Wells said: “Boris Johnson was elected with people knowing he has said unfortunate things and used colourful language and led a colourful life. People didn’t expect him to be the cleanest of the clean.
“Labour has focused much of its campaign on sleaze and it hasn’t cut through. That doesn’t mean to say it won’t.”
Minister blames media for ‘advertising’ PM’s mobile no.
Home Office minister Victoria Atkins insisted that Boris Johnson was aware of his responsibilities on national security after it emerged that his mobile phone number has been posted online for 15 years.
“The prime minister, more than anyone, knows his responsibilities when it comes to national security,” she told Times Radio.
“I’m slightly surprised that a national broadcaster felt it appropriate to advertise the fact that that mobile phone is on the internet, if indeed it is,” she said.
Risk of action from ‘hostile states’, say ex-UK security chief
Former UK national security adviser Lord Ricketts said there was an “increased risk” of potential action by hostile states or criminal gangs if a personal phone number was widely available.
He BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that if Boris Johnson’s number has been “widely available” – it cannot be ruled out that hostile states or criminal gangs could have access to it.
Lord Ricketts said it was in Boris Johnson’s “own interest to be much more digitally secure than seems to be the case now” following reports his mobile phone number was available online for 15 years.
“I’m talking really of the most senior politicians in sensitive positions, whose phone conversations might well include sensitive material, commercially sensitive material, people trying to lobby them for favours, or tax advantages, or talks with foreign leaders.”
Sturgeon won't propose indyref2 immediately
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said she wouldn’t propose another referendum on Scottish independence immediately – as she wants to make sure the country is clear of the coronavirus pandemic first.
“I don’t believe we should propose a referendum right at this moment,” Sturgeon told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. “I’m a lifelong believer in independence, I want Scotland to be independent, but firstly we’ve got to steer the country through the crisis.”
She added: “Some of my critics in the independence movement do say that I’m too cautious on that front. But actually I think it is a good thing to be cautious when we’re talking about a health crisis and of course the future of the country”.
There was nothing in Sturgeon’s ‘first 100 days’ document on the referendum. But Alex Salmond made very clear that he won’t let her wait 100 days to demand a referendum from Boris Johnson.
The Alba leader claimed a “puff of wind” could currently blow the PM over. “I don’t think moving Boris Johnson on the independence referendum is going to be as difficult as people feel it is,” he told STV.
