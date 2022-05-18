Liveupdated1652847984

Boris Johnson news - live: Unnamed Tory MP arrested on suspicion of rape

The Conservative MP has been asked not to attend parliament

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Wednesday 18 May 2022 05:26
Comments
Boris Johnson says legislative solution needed for NI protocol

A Tory MP has been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault over allegations that date from between 2002 and 2009, the Metropolitan Police said.

The unnamed MP, who is in his fifties, has been asked by his party’s whips not to attend parliament while a police investigation is ongoing.

The arrest comes just weeks after Westminster was rocked by another round of “Pestminster” allegations against sitting MPs. They led to the resignation of one Tory MP, Neil Parish, after he admitted he had watched pornography in the Commons chamber.

Meanwhile, prime minister Boris Johnson has been under intense pressure to publish the legal basis for plans to override the Northern Ireland protocol, as the EU raised the spectre of an all-out trade war by warning it was ready to retaliate.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss on Tuesday announced the government will bring legislation to unilaterally ditch the protocol, despite a plea from the Bank of England to avoid a damaging trade war.

Vice-president of the bloc Maroš Šefčovič responded saying he had “significant concerns” about the plan and warned that “unilateral actions are not acceptable”.

1652847984

Conservative MP held on suspicion of rape

A Tory MP in his fifties has been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault over allegations that date from 2002 to 2009, the metropolitan police said.

The unnamed MP has been asked by his party’s whips not to attend parliament while a police investigation is ongoing.

“In January 2020, the Met received a report relating to alleged sexual offences having been committed between 2002 and 2009. The offences are alleged to have occurred in London. An investigation is ongoing, led by officers from Central Specialist Crime,” a spokesperson for the police said.

“A man, aged in his fifties, was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust, and misconduct in public office. He remains in custody.”

Kate Devlin reports.

Tory MP arrested on suspicion of rape banned from parliament

A Conservative MP has been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault. The Metropolitan Police said a man in his fifties was in custody over allegations that date from between 2002 and 2009.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar18 May 2022 05:26
1652845121

Welcome to The Independent’s live blog on everything related to politics in the UK.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar18 May 2022 04:38

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in