Liveupdated1656389630

Boris Johnson news – live: Tory rebels ready to act ‘lightening fast’ to oust PM

PM insists slim confidence vote victory saw his party hand him ‘new mandate’

Sravasti Dasgupta
Tuesday 28 June 2022 05:13
Comments

Boris Johnson says he is ‘not worried’ by MPs plotting against him while at G7

Conservative MPs are ready to act “lightning fast” to oust prime minister Boris Johnson, a former MP has told The Independent.

Last week’s by-election defeats in Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton have sparked demands for a second vote on Mr Johnson’s leadership, with some Tory MPs understood to have resubmitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 Committee.

Meanwhile, yet more Tory rebels have urged ministers to resign in a bid to force the prime minister to follow suit.

Urging ambitious ministers to “show a little backbone and indeed leadership”, 1922 Committee vice-chair William Wragg joined a growing chorus of former Tory leaders, erstwhile ministers and peers demanding that senior members of Mr Johnson’s government consider their positions.

But, speaking at the G7 summit, Mr Johnson insisted he had a mandate to drive a “massive, massive agenda”, adding: “Nobody abandons a privilege like that.”

Meanwhile, as MPs prepare to debate his plans to rip up the Northern Ireland Protocol, Mr Johnson claimed the controversial legislation could be implemented in 2022.

Recommended

1656389630

Tory rebels ready to act ‘lightning fast’ to remove Boris Johnson

Conservative rebels will act “lightning fast” to oust the prime minister when a powerful Commons committee publishes its findings on whether he lied to parliament over Partygate, a former minister said to The Independent.

“When it happens, it has to be lightning-fast and it has to be at a moment when his position is irrecoverable,” the minister said.

The comments came as cabinet ministers faced growing calls to follow Oliver Dowden, who quit his government post and the chairmanship of the Tory Party after the devastating byelection defeats.

Andrew Woodcock reports:

Tory rebels to act ‘lightning fast’ if PM found to have lied to Commons

PM claims he has ‘new mandate’ to lead after surviving confidence ballot

Sravasti Dasgupta28 June 2022 05:13
1656387420

Welcome to the UK politics blog for Monday, 28 June 2022 where we bring you the latest news and analysis from the heart of Westminster.

Sravasti Dasgupta28 June 2022 04:37

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in