Boris Johnson news – live: PM urged to apologise for Owen Paterson row as emergency debate on standards looms
Trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan suggests her boss will not be at the despatch box today
Related video: Starmer claims Johnson is ‘in the sewer with his troops’ over Paterson case
Parliament will hold an emergency debate on standards this afternoon, which Keir Starmer has told his political opponent Boris Johnson he should attend – and apologise to the country in.
The Labour leader said a no-show by the prime minister would demonstrate that he was “either too arrogant or too cowardly to take responsibility” for the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal, which saw the government attempt to scrap a standards watchdog to support the MP.
Speaking on Sunday, Sir Keir told reporters: “The country is yet to hear a word of contrition over [Mr Johnson’s] attempts to create one rule for him and his friends and another for everyone else. He must now come to the House and say sorry. And he needs to go beyond just words. Today, the prime minister must begin to clean out the filthy Augean stable he has created.”
He is said to be worried Mr Johnson will try to deflect blame for the episode – which ended up in a calamitous U-turn late last week – by sending an underling to take his spot in the Commons on Monday.
Follow our live coverage below
Johnson must show up and ‘take responsibility’ at debate – Labour
As Conservatives suggest the PM will not attend today’s sleaze debate, Labour stands firm that Boris Johnson must not only turn up but “take responsibility” for his actions last week.
Here’s Wes Streeting, the shadow child poverty secretary, talking to Sky News:
Ireland: Brexit trade deal could disappear if PM triggers Article 16
Some Brexit news one as the Irish government warned the EU could plunge Britain into a no-deal Brexit if Boris Johnson ditches his agreement on Northern Ireland.
Speaking on Sunday, foreign minister Simon Coveney said that any move to trigger Article 16 and suspend the protocol would have “serious” consequences, reports our policy correspondent Jon Stone.
“I believe that if the British government essentially refuses to implement the protocol, even with the extraordinary flexibilities that are now on offer, and instead looks to set it aside then I think the EU will respond in a very serious way to that,” Mr Coveney told broadcaster RTE.
Brexit trade deal could be suspended if UK triggers Article 16, Irish government says
The move would plunge the UK into a no-deal Brexit
Watch: PM shouldn’t attend Commons sleaze debate, says minister
Bryant ‘robust’ with MPs who tried to lobby him during Paterson row
The Mirror’s Lizzy Buchan reports the following from this morning’s news programmes:
Commons schedule for Monday
All timings approximate and subject to business
House of Commons
2.390pm Work and pensions questions
3.30pm An emergency debate on standards
6.30pm Environment Bill - consideration of Lords amendments
Telecommunications (Security) Bill - consideration of Lords amendments
Opposition Day Debate - a humble address on reducing the backlog in criminal courts
A short debate on UK vaccine strategy
House of Lords
2.30pm Oral questions
3.15pm Social Security (Uprating of Benefits) Bill - third reading
Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill - committee stage (day 6)
No ‘wider problem’ with corruption in politics, claims Tory MP
Despite the onslaught of criticism facing the Conservatives after last week, the international trade secretary has said there is no “wider problem” with corruption in politics.
“The standards system that we have looks into individual situations where they come up, and those have been dealt with, and, indeed, the debate this afternoon will continue again,” Anne-Marie Trevelyan told BBC Breakfast.
“I don’t consider that there’s a need for an inquiry in something. Why? Because I don’t think there is a wider problem here.”
Ms Trevelyan was later seen on Sky News saying she had “no doubt” the standards commissioner Kathryn Stone will stay in her job – a reassurance only necessary due to Tory MP Kwasi Kwarteng suggesting Ms Stone, who is independently appointed, should “consider her position” amid the chaos last week.
Trevelyan: Hoyle to make statement on MPs’ standards
Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons speaker, will make a statement on the issue of MPs’ standards, a Cabinet minister has said.
International trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan told Sky News that an emergency debate on Monday would see “concerns from many colleagues” around the issue of appeals in the standards system.
PM shouldn’t attend Commons sleaze debate, argues minister
Boris Johnson shouldn’t attend an emergency debate in the Commons on standards and sleaze and can follow proceedings on television, a cabinet minister has said.
Asked whether Mr Johnson will be attending the debate, the international trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan told Sky News: “I’m afraid I don’t know that. These sorts of debates are usually led and fronted by the ministers — I imagine, but I’m afraid I don’t know, that Jacob Rees-Mogg and the [Commons] leader’s team will probably be covering.”
Quizzed on whether Mr Johnson should be attending, she replied: “My opinion would be that no he shouldn’t be there. “He will no doubt — as we all do — have the House of Commons on in his office as he’s dealing with many, many other issues that only a prime minister that can deal with.”
Our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn reports:
Boris Johnson shouldn’t attend emergency sleaze debate, cabinet minister says
‘He will no doubt have the House of Commons on in his office as he’s dealing with many, many other issues,’ Anne-Marie Trevelyan suggests
Tories and Labour disagree over level of public care about sleaze
Chris Bryant revealed he was given a round of applause when he got on a train last week after a speech he made in the House of Commons in regards to the sleaze scandal.
He said: “I want MPs to be able to do their job properly. I have some Conservative friends I disagree with about almost everything but they’re trying to change the world for the better. If there is corruption in the British political system you can’t do that.”
Mr Bryant said he believes “we were corrupted last week” but he “wants us to move forward and we can come to a clear decision on the Owen Paterson case”.
However, asked about the impact of the incident on her own constituents, trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan signalled her constituents cared about other issues far more.
Recounting Mr Bryant’s story of being applauded by the public, BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker asked Ms Trevelyan: “But you’re saying your constituents didn’t care?”
The minister went on to say she had in fact received “a small number of emails” about “how the vote went last week”.
‘Robust system of standards’ is right outcome for Paterson row – Bryant
Letr’s hear from, Chris Bryant, Labour MP for Rhondda and chair of the standards committee which published the report on Own Paterson last week, now.
Ahead of the debate today, he said he wants to see a “proper and robust system of standards” in the Commons after Mr Paterson resigned last week.
“The issue is if standards matter to MPs. The majority of us went into politics to make the world better,” he told BBC Breakfast. “Last week’s motion which was carried means we are setting up an alternative committee and we have parked the issue of whether [Mr] Paterson was guilty or not in a layby. We have to decide it was inappropriate behaviour.
“I believe in parliament and the ability to change things.”
He added the “most important thing” is that the government “sticks out on disciplinary processes”.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies