Parliament will hold an emergency debate on standards this afternoon, which Keir Starmer has told his political opponent Boris Johnson he should attend – and apologise to the country in.

The Labour leader said a no-show by the prime minister would demonstrate that he was “either too arrogant or too cowardly to take responsibility” for the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal, which saw the government attempt to scrap a standards watchdog to support the MP.

Speaking on Sunday, Sir Keir told reporters: “The country is yet to hear a word of contrition over [Mr Johnson’s] attempts to create one rule for him and his friends and another for everyone else. He must now come to the House and say sorry. And he needs to go beyond just words. Today, the prime minister must begin to clean out the filthy Augean stable he has created.”

He is said to be worried Mr Johnson will try to deflect blame for the episode – which ended up in a calamitous U-turn late last week – by sending an underling to take his spot in the Commons on Monday.

