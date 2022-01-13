✕ Close Jacob Rees-Mogg defends Boris Johnson over party scandal.mp4

Boris Johnson defied calls to resign last night following a bruising PMQs performance where he apologised for attending drinks in the gardens of Downing Street during lockdown.

The defiant prime minister decided to fight for his position yesterday afternoon and mobilised his cabinet to his defence, with ministers posting messages of support on social media.

The attempted fight-back comes as Labour leads in the polls by a yawning ten-point gap - the biggest Labour lead over the Tory party in almost a decade.

The prime minister tried to justify his attendance to a “bring your own booze” gathering on 20 May 2020 by saying that he “believed implicitly that this was a work event”.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Johnson said the event “could be said technically to fall within the guidance” but apologised to the “millions and millions of people who simply did not see it that way”.

Despite the public apology, Mr Johnson later told Tory MPs in the Commons tea room that he did not believe he had personally done anything wrong, according to The Times.