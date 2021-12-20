Liveupdated1640027580

Boris Johnson news – live: PM defends No 10 garden party as ‘people at work, talking about work’

Government insists no rules were broken: live updates below

Sam Hancock,Grace Almond
Monday 20 December 2021 19:13
Boris Johnson says no new restrictions as UK records surge in new cases of Omicron variant

The Prime Minister has defended the No 10 garden party during lockdown last May as “people at work, talking about work”.

Asked if he normally has meetings with cheese and wine, Boris Johnson said: “Those were people at work … This is where I live and where I work. Those were people at work, talking about work.”

Earlier today, in Dominic Raab’s latest gaffe, Mr Raab said Boris Johnson’s wine-and-cheese gathering with staff in the No 10 garden during lockdown was “after” work had finished, leaving No 10 struggling to explain the controversy.

The deputy PM undermined Downing Street’s defence of it as a work event by telling interviewers it was staff relaxing after “a gruelling day”.

Mr Johnson’s official spokesman later attempted to explain the situation, by arguing that the PM and his staff were “discussing work”, which happened to be “in the No 10 garden”. He also said drinking alcohol was fine because it was “post-normal work hours” – and yet, because it was still a “work meeting” it also complied with the Covid rules.

It comes as adults in Britain think it likely that the PM will not still be in office by the end of 2022, according to an opinion poll published by Ipsos Mori. Six out of ten people (62 per cent) believe Mr Johnson will be out of No 10 by this time next year, the data shows.

‘Very clear’ Northern Ireland Protocol is working, Leo Varadkar says

Leo Varadkar has said it has become “very clear” that the Northern Ireland Protocol is working, PA reports.

Ireland’s deputy premier said there are still issues to be resolved, but Northern Ireland’s economic performance shows it has been “a success”.

Mr Varadkar said the protocol would boost foreign investment in the region.

He said: “In relation to the Northern Ireland Protocol, I think it’s one thing that we should see as being very clear now, after about a year of the protocol being in place, is that it’s working.

“It was designed to make sure that there was no hard border between North and South that there isn’t.

“It was designed to protect our place in the single market and it has.

“And as was there in the original agreement with Prime Minister May, it is designed to protect the all-island economy, and that’s thriving.

“Trade north-south and south-north has increased dramatically, between 50 and 90%, depending on which way you count it.”

He added: “According to the UK Office of National Statistics, the Northern Ireland economy has outperformed the rest of the United Kingdom.

“So if anyone told you a year ago, that’s what the protocol would result in, I think that shows what a success it has been.”

Mr Varadkar spoke at an event by IDA Ireland, which oversees foreign direct investment (FDI).

He continued, saying he was keen to work with Liz Truss, who is now the UK’s Brexit negotiator following Lord Frost’s resignation: “It isn’t perfect and we’re very keen to work with the European Union, Secretary Truss and the UK Government on ironing out some of the problems that have arisen, particularly when it comes to goods going from Great Britain into Northern Ireland.

“I think it’s a potentially huge selling point to attract FDI into Northern Ireland, because Northern Ireland will have access to both the British single market and the European single market.

“But the uncertainty around the protocol doesn’t help Northern Ireland in that regard. So as soon as we can get to a point of certainty, the better.”

Grace Almond20 December 2021 19:13
Zarah Sultana MP criticises PM’s ‘floundering premiership’

Grace Almond20 December 2021 18:57
Opposition MPs react to Boris Johnson’s announcement

Grace Almond20 December 2021 18:45
‘No excuse for breaching rules and guidance’ says former Tory minister

Tory former minister Stephen Hammond told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme that there is “no excuse for breaching rules and guidance” when asked about the leaked photo of Downing Street staff in the Number 10 garden last year.

Mr Hammond said: “If any rules have been broken then a person should apologise and accept that that was a breach of the rules.

“I listened carefully to what Matt Hancock had said. And therefore, you know, it’s pretty clear what the rules were at the time to the people at the time, it may be less clear to people what the rules were at the time now.

“But, nonetheless, there’s no excuse for breaching rules and guidance, so it doesn’t matter who you are, you shouldn’t do it.”

Grace Almond20 December 2021 18:36
Watch: Boris Johnson says no further restrictions will be introduced

Boris Johnson says no new restrictions as UK records surge in new cases of Omicron variant
Grace Almond20 December 2021 18:15
Conservatives could lose eight MP seats in Wales at next election, says poll

A YouGov poll, carried out for ITV Wales and Cardiff University, has shown that the Conservative Party could lose around eight parliamentary seats at the next general election, as reported by PA.

This would bring their total in the country down to six.

The news comes following a series of scandals in the past few weeks, including negative headlines over alleged Christmas parties at Number 10.

Polling expert Professor Roger Awan-Scully, of Cardiff University, said: “These figures suggest the recent decline in the Britain-wide poll ratings of the Conservative is being mirrored here in Wales - our latest estimate puts the Welsh Tories fully 10 points below the level of support that they secured in the December 2019 general election.

“Labour’s position, by contrast, appears to be very solid, while Plaid Cymru appear to have slipped back after an unusually strong showing in our autumn poll.

“It is also interesting to observe, in the wake of their spectacular by-election success this week not far over the border in North Shropshire, that there has been no apparent improvement in the position of the Liberal Democrats.”

Grace Almond20 December 2021 18:03
We were ‘at work’ while photographed with wine in No 10 garden, says PM

Boris Johnson has said the photos showing him and staff eating cheese and drinking wine in the No 10 garden during lockdown last May were “people at work, talking about work”.

Asked if he normally has meetings with cheese and wine, the PM said: “Those were people at work … This is where I live and where I work. Those were people at work, talking about work.”

He added: “I really think it’s vital to focus if we can on the messages we’re trying to get across today.”

Asked if he was relaxed about people drinking alcohol while working, Mr Johnson said: “I’ve said what I’ve said about that.”

More from Adam Forrest:

Boris Johnson says he and staff ‘at work’ during No 10 garden gathering

PM contradicts earlier comments by Dominic Raab suggesting cheese and wine meeting took place ‘after’ work finished

Grace Almond20 December 2021 17:40
Conservative MP calls for ‘certainty’

Dehenna Davison, who was elected in 2019 as the first Conservative MP for Bishop Auckland, has tweeted about concerns from her constituents over the lack of guidance on whether restrictions will come into effect.

Ms Davison said constituents have emailed her asking if they should “postpone their wedding” and if “they can see their mum on Christmas”:

Grace Almond20 December 2021 17:20
No new restrictions in England for now, says PM

Boris Johnson has confirmed that the government will not introduce any new restrictions in England.

He told reporters that the government will review the data “hour by hour”, but did not rule out restrictions entirely, saying “we will have to reserve the possibility of taking further action to protect the public”.

Grace Almond20 December 2021 17:07
Tory anger as Boris Johnson delays decision on further Covid restrictions

Tory backbenchers have shared their frustration over the lack of decisions made by Boris Johnson on new Christmas Covid restrictions.

The prime minister called a meeting of cabinet today, after scientists warned that fresh curbs are needed urgently to stem the rising tide of infections with the highly contagious Omicron variant.

But Downing Street sources said there were “no plans” for a press conference today to make announcements on any changes.

Andrew Woodcock reports:

Tory anger as Boris Johnson delays decision on further Covid restrictions

Keir Starmer accuses prime minister of being ‘absent’ at time of crisis

Grace Almond20 December 2021 16:55

