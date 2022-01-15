✕ Close No 10 apologises to Queen for parties on eve of Prince Philip's funeral

Boris Johnson is in the “last chance saloon”, a Cabinet minister has warned, after Downing Street was hit by a series of fresh party claims and an exclusive poll for The Independent found that 70 per cent of voters want him gone.

No 10 was forced to apologise to Buckingham Palace on Friday following reports of two parties held on the eve of Prince Philip’s socially-distanced funeral, while a further report emerged alleging that regular “wine time Friday” gatherings continued in Downing Street despite coronavirus restrictions.

In a bid to save his premiership, the prime minister has launched “Operation Save Big Dog”, as he seeks to shore up his own support within his party and draws up a list of officials who can offer their resignation after Sue Gray publishes the findings of her inquiry into the matter,The Independent understands.

With Ms Gray reported to have been “completely blindsided” by the new revelations and many Tory MPs’ inboxes supposedly flooded with complaints, the chair of the Campaign for Conservative Democracy said the party must now find the stomach to force out “the worst prime minister of my lifetime”.