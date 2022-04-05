✕ Close Tory minister says Boris Johnson shouldn't resign because after Partygate scandal

Whitehall is bracing for more top civil servants to be implicated in the partygate scandal after the government’s former ethics chief apologised for attending an illegal leaving do.

Former deputy cabinet secretary Helen MacNamara was among the first wave of people to be handed a fixed-penalty notice by the Metropolitan Police as part of its investigation.

She reportedly supplied a karaoke machine for a leaving party for Downing Street aide Hannah Young held in the cabinet secretary’s Whitehall office on 18 June 2020, at a time when all indoor gatherings were banned during the first strict national Covid lockdown.

Members of the public had also been told not to sing in public, in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19, meaning that hymns could not be sung at funerals.

Ms MacNamara said she paid the fine she was handed in connection with the offence, which was reportedly £50.

A senior civil service source told the Guardian there were concerns more civil servants could be implicated in Sue Gray’s partygate report, while could lead to potential disciplinary action.