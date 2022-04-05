Boris Johnson news – live: Whitehall ‘fears top civil servants implicated in Partygate’, as new fines issued
Former ethics chief named as first to receive £50 fine over leaving do during strict coronavirus lockdown
Whitehall is bracing for more top civil servants to be implicated in the partygate scandal after the government’s former ethics chief apologised for attending an illegal leaving do.
Former deputy cabinet secretary Helen MacNamara was among the first wave of people to be handed a fixed-penalty notice by the Metropolitan Police as part of its investigation.
She reportedly supplied a karaoke machine for a leaving party for Downing Street aide Hannah Young held in the cabinet secretary’s Whitehall office on 18 June 2020, at a time when all indoor gatherings were banned during the first strict national Covid lockdown.
Members of the public had also been told not to sing in public, in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19, meaning that hymns could not be sung at funerals.
Ms MacNamara said she paid the fine she was handed in connection with the offence, which was reportedly £50.
A senior civil service source told the Guardian there were concerns more civil servants could be implicated in Sue Gray’s partygate report, while could lead to potential disciplinary action.
Former government ethics chief apologises after being fined over partygate
The government’s former ethics chief has said she is “sorry for the error of judgement” after being fined as part of a Metropolitan Police investigation into No 10 parties.
Helen MacNamara said she had paid the fine she was handed reportedly in connection with a leaving do held in the Cabinet Office on June 18 2020 to mark the departure of a private secretary.
Ashley Cowburn and Adam Forrest have more details:
Former government ethics chief apologises after being fined over Partygate
Ex-deputy cabinet secretary sorry for ‘error’ – as minister claims ‘world has moved on’
Leaving drinks for official who wrote Covid rules sees ‘more fines issued’
Metropolitan Police fines are believed to have been issued to staff who attended a leaving drinks party for the top government official who helped write Covid rules.
Staff who joined Kate Josephs’ “boozy” farewell bash at the Cabinet Office on 17 December 2020 have been handed Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs), according to The Telegraph.
Adam Forrest has more on this story:
Leaving drinks for official who wrote Covid rules sees ‘more fines issued’
Kate Josephs previously said she was ‘truly sorry’ for event at Cabinet Office
Whitehall ‘fears top civil servants implicated in partygate scandal'
Whitehall is said to be bracing for more top civil servants to be implicated in the partygate scandal after the government’s former ethics chief apologised for attending an illegal leaving do.
Former deputy cabinet secretary Helen MacNamara was among the first wave of people to be handed a fixed-penalty notice by the Metropolitan Police as part of its investigation.
She reportedly supplied a karaoke machine for a leaving party for Downing Street aide Hannah Young held in the cabinet secretary’s Whitehall office on 18 June 2020, at a time when all indoor gatherings were banned during the first strict national Covid lockdown.
A senior civil service source told the Guardian there were concerns more civil servants could be implicated in Sue Gray’s partygate report, while could lead to potential disciplinary action.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live UK politics coverage. We’ll be bringing you updates on all the latest news and reaction from Westminster and beyond as the partygate scandal continues.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies