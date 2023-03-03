Boris Johnson at a gathering in 10 Downing Street for the departure of a special adviser (PA)

Boris Johnson’s communications chief admitted there was a “great gaping hole” in the prime minister’s account of partygate, messages show.

He wrote last January, in relation to a June 2020 gathering: ‘I’m struggling to come up with a way this one is in the rules in my head,’ according to a report by the parliamentary inquiry into whether the then PM lied to parliament.

Mr Johnson remarked that a mid-pandemic leaving party in No 10 was “probably the most unsocially distanced gathering in the UK right now”, the written evidence reveals.

In response to a suggestion the event was described as “reasonably necessary for work purposes”, he wrote: “Not sure that one works does it. Also blows another great gaping hole in the PM’s account doesn’t it?”’

Mr Johnson could also see a notorious gathering point for Downing Street parties during lockdown from the bottom of the stairs leading up to his flat, the new report has found.

Evidence strongly suggests that breaches of coronavirus rules would have been “obvious” to Mr Johnson, it said.