Boris Johnson news - live: Partygate lockdown breaches ‘obvious’ to former PM
‘I’m struggling to come up with a way this one is in the rules,’ key aide wrote
Boris Johnson’s communications chief admitted there was a “great gaping hole” in the prime minister’s account of partygate, messages show.
He wrote last January, in relation to a June 2020 gathering: ‘I’m struggling to come up with a way this one is in the rules in my head,’ according to a report by the parliamentary inquiry into whether the then PM lied to parliament.
Mr Johnson remarked that a mid-pandemic leaving party in No 10 was “probably the most unsocially distanced gathering in the UK right now”, the written evidence reveals.
In response to a suggestion the event was described as “reasonably necessary for work purposes”, he wrote: “Not sure that one works does it. Also blows another great gaping hole in the PM’s account doesn’t it?”’
Mr Johnson could also see a notorious gathering point for Downing Street parties during lockdown from the bottom of the stairs leading up to his flat, the new report has found.
Evidence strongly suggests that breaches of coronavirus rules would have been “obvious” to Mr Johnson, it said.
Key lines from latest Partygate report
Boris Johnson could also see a notorious gathering point for Downing Street parties during lockdown from the bottom of the stairs leading up to his flat, the new report reveals.
MPs investigating whether the former prime minister lied to parliament have released the document:
Key lines from the latest Partygate report
Boris Johnson to be grilled by MPs later this month on new allegations in the scandal
Top Johnson aide admitted ‘great gaping hole’ in PM’s account
Boris Johnson’s communications chief admitted there was a “great gaping hole” in the prime minister’s account of partygate, messages show.
The aide wrote last January, in relation to a June 2020 gathering: “I’m struggling to come up with a way this one is in the rules in my head”, the new report by the parliamentary inquiry into whether he lied to parliament reveals:
Boris’s own comms chief admitted ‘great gaping hole’ in PM’s Partygate account
Official warned No 10 worried ‘about leaks of PM having p*** up’
Welcome to our live coverage of a new report from an inquiry into whether former prime minister Boris Johnson lied to parliament over the Partygate scandal.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies