✕ Close Boris Johnson compares Russia to Nazi Germany at G7 summit

Prime minister Boris Johnson has ruled out calling an early general election, amid polls showing dwindling support for the Conservative Party.

An exclusive poll for The Independent suggested that the Tories would be defeated if a ballot was called now, with Labour falling just short of an overall majority but the prime minister potentially losing his own seat.

The poll suggested that the prime minister, who has been shrouded in controversy in the wake of the Sue Gray report into Partygate and the abortive coup attempt by his own MPs, is losing support among voters.

Sources close to Mr Johnson dismissed the chances of him calling an early election this year, saying that cutting and running at a time when he holds a commanding majority in the Commons would not be credible to voters.

“The PM won an 80-seat majority, people want us to use it to get s*** done, rather than hold another vote,” the source said.

Meanwhile, a bid by Tories to block Labour MP Harriet Harman from chairing an investigation into whether or not the prime minister misled parliament over Partygate has failed.