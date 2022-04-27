Boris Johnson news – live: PM says Putin has ‘political space’ to withdraw from Kyiv
Boris Johnson has said that Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the "political space" to back down and withdraw forces from Ukraine.
“The Russian public overwhelmingly back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”
Back home, the prime minister has also threatened to “privatise the arse” off the Passport Office, as he lashed out at the organisation over huge delays putting holidays at risk.
Mr Johnson is said to be “horrified” by repeated breaches of a new 10-week target for processing applications, branded an “absolute shambles” by MPs.
There has been an unprecedented surge in demand after the lifting of Covid restrictions, because five million people delayed renewing their passports during the pandemic.
UK imported £220m Russian oil since Ukraine invasion
The UK has imported around £220m worth of Russian oil since the Kremlin started its invasion of Ukraine in February.
1.9 million barrels of oil, or 257,000 tonnes, have been imported according to an analysis by Greenpeace.
They kept coming even after the Boris Johnson government said it would ban Russian oil imports; the UK will phase out its use of Russian oil but only by the end of the year.
“The UK government is no stranger to hypocrisy but pledging ‘unwavering support’ to Ukraine while shipping in almost two million barrels of Russian oil is utterly disingenuous, even by Boris Johnson’s standards,” said Georgia Whitaker, oil and gas campaigner at Greenpeace UK.
Several ships have offloaded Russian energy cargoes into the UK since Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
West should provide warplanes to Ukraine, says Truss
Foreign secretary Liz Truss will push for increased defence spending and argue in a speech in London on Wednesday that the West must provide warplanes to Ukraine.
In a speech in Mansion House in London, Ms Truss will argue that the West “must be prepared for the long haul and double down on our support” for the country, reported BBC.
“If Putin succeeds there will be untold further misery across Europe and terrible consequences across the globe. We would never feel safe again,” she will say in her speech.
“Heavy weapons, tanks, aeroplanes - digging deep into our inventories, ramping up production. We need to do all of this.”
Boris Johnson has said that Russian president Vladimir Putin has “far more political space” to withdraw from Ukraine.
In an interview with Talk TV the prime minister said: “The Russian public overwhelmingly back Putin.“Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia …”
“Given the massive Russian backing for what he is doing, given the apparent obliviousness of the Russian media about what is really happening in Ukraine -- the paradox is that Putin has far more political space to back down (and) to withdraw,” he added.
Adam Forrest has more:
