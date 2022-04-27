Boris Johnson news – live: PM says Putin has ‘political space’ to withdraw from Kyiv
PM ‘horrified’ as officials repeatedly miss 10-week target
Boris Johnson says Putin is popular enough in Russia to back down on Ukraine
Boris Johnson has said that Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the "political space" to back down and withdraw forces from Ukraine.
“The Russian public overwhelmingly back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”
Back home, the prime minister has also threatened to “privatise the arse” off the Passport Office, as he lashed out at the organisation over huge delays putting holidays at risk.
Mr Johnson is said to be “horrified” by repeated breaches of a new 10-week target for processing applications, branded an “absolute shambles” by MPs.
There has been an unprecedented surge in demand after the lifting of Covid restrictions, because five million people delayed renewing their passports during the pandemic.
MPs accuse government of disregarding taxpayer over Covid loans
Meg Hillier, the head of Public Accounts Committee has accused the Government of using the speed of its response to the pandemic to excuse a “disregard” to how much it will cost the taxpayer.
Ms Hillier said her fellow members on the committee were “unpleasantly surprised” to learn the Government had learned “little” from the 2008 banking crisis.
“The Committee was unpleasantly surprised to find how little Government learned from the 2008 banking crisis and even now are not at all confident that these hard lessons will be embedded for future emergencies,” she said.
August Graham has more:
Government showed ‘disregard’ to taxpayer over Covid loans, MPs say
Public Accounts Committee chairwoman Meg Hillier MP said the Government has no long-term plans to chase overdue debt.
UK tenants face no-fault eviction ‘every seven minutes’
Tenants in the UK suffer the misery of a no-fault eviction every seven minutes after the government broke its pledge to outlaw the practice, campaigners say.
Nearly 230,000 tenants have been served with a no-fault eviction notice since April 2019 – when the pledge to end Section 21 notices was first made, the charity Shelter has found.
The huge tally – one every seven minutes, Shelter says – has been racked up despite the eviction ban that was in place for 14 months when the pandemic struck in 2020.
Deputy Political Editor Rob Merrick has more:
No-fault eviction ‘every seven minutes’ after government broke pledge to act
It is three years since ministers vowed to stop landlords kicking out private renters for no reason – with only eight weeks’ notice
UK households can save £147 a year by switching off 'vampire devices'
British Gas research shows that households in the UK are spending £2.2bn annually just by leaving vampire devices on standby.
This comes down to £147 a year for the average household - the equivalent of two months’ electricity charges.
Vampire devices are electronics which drain a large amount of power even when they are on standby.
This includes smart speakers, laptops, internet routers among others that are left plugged in.
According to British Gas energy expert Marc Robson, devices can instead be added to an extension lead that can be switched off at night - or using smart plugs.
“At night, or when not in use, try switching off devices at the mains rather than switching to standby, as even the standby light on a television uses energy,” he said to BBC News.
“Try not to overcharge your mobile phone and laptop unnecessarily.“As soon as your device is charged, try and get into the habit of unplugging it.“Not only will this save energy but it also prolongs battery life.”
The Mail on Sunday editor refuses to meet Commons Speaker
The editor of The Mail on Sunday newspaper has refused to meet the speaker of the House of Commons after outcry over a sexist article about a Labour MP Angela Rayner wearing tights.
The paper was widely criticised this weekend for running an article about Angela Rayner supposedly trying to “distract” Boris Johnson by crossing and uncrossing her legs in the chamber.
On Monday, speaker Lindsay Hoyle told MPs that David Dillon, the editor, has been asked to attend a meeting in parliament.
In his response to the Speaker, published in the Daily Mail, Mr Dillon said he would not be attending, as journalists should “not take instruction from officials of the House of Commons, however august they may be.”
“The Mail on Sunday deplores sexism and misogyny in all its forms. However journalists must be free to report what they are told by MPs about conversations which take place in the House of Commons, however unpalatable some may find them,” he wrote in the letter.
He added that while the newspaper had “the greatest possible respect both for your office and for Parliament [which] along with a free press they are the foundation stones of British democracy”, the invitation would be declined.
UK imported £220m Russian oil since Ukraine invasion
The UK has imported around £220m worth of Russian oil since the Kremlin started its invasion of Ukraine in February.
1.9 million barrels of oil, or 257,000 tonnes, have been imported according to an analysis by Greenpeace.
They kept coming even after the Boris Johnson government said it would ban Russian oil imports; the UK will phase out its use of Russian oil but only by the end of the year.
“The UK government is no stranger to hypocrisy but pledging ‘unwavering support’ to Ukraine while shipping in almost two million barrels of Russian oil is utterly disingenuous, even by Boris Johnson’s standards,” said Georgia Whitaker, oil and gas campaigner at Greenpeace UK.
£220 million of Russian oil has flowed to the UK since war started
Several ships have offloaded Russian energy cargoes into the UK since Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
West should provide warplanes to Ukraine, says Truss
Foreign secretary Liz Truss will push for increased defence spending and argue in a speech in London on Wednesday that the West must provide warplanes to Ukraine.
In a speech in Mansion House in London, Ms Truss will argue that the West “must be prepared for the long haul and double down on our support” for the country, reported BBC.
“If Putin succeeds there will be untold further misery across Europe and terrible consequences across the globe. We would never feel safe again,” she will say in her speech.
“Heavy weapons, tanks, aeroplanes - digging deep into our inventories, ramping up production. We need to do all of this.”
Putin has more 'space' to withdraw from Ukraine, Johnson says
Boris Johnson has said that Russian president Vladimir Putin has “far more political space” to withdraw from Ukraine.
In an interview with Talk TV the prime minister said: “The Russian public overwhelmingly back Putin.“Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia …”
“Given the massive Russian backing for what he is doing, given the apparent obliviousness of the Russian media about what is really happening in Ukraine -- the paradox is that Putin has far more political space to back down (and) to withdraw,” he added.
Adam Forrest has more:
Putin could withdraw because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson
Russian president could tell his people mission had been ‘accomplished’, says PM
