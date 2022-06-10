Boris Johnson news - live: Lord Frost warns PM has until autumn to save himself from being ousted
PM warns of 1970s-style stagflation and soaring interest rates
Boris Johnson is doomed to be ousted by his own party members by autumn if he does not set out a clear Conservative vision for the future, his former Brexit minister Lord Frost warned.
The Tory peer urged the prime minister that he could not afford to ignore the “depth of opposition” he faces within his own party, even as he survived a bruising vote of confidence on Monday.
“Every prime minister has weaknesses and blind spots. The issue is whether they are able to compensate for them, by having the right people, by taking good advice, and by setting a clear policy direction with broad support,” he said, writing in The Daily Telegraph.
It came as Mr Johnson tried to set his premiership back on track with a keynote speech by issuing a new promise to cut tax and set out plans to extend the right-to-buy.
But added that workers will have to settle for real-terms pay cuts if Britain is to avoid 1970s-style “stagflation” and soaring interest rates.
Tory peer says Boris Johnson needs to get a move on or face being ousted
Lord Frost, who was one of Boris Johnson’s closest advisers on Brexit, urged the prime minister to get a move on as he has been granted the right to give the Government a fresh start.
“Like the cockpit of a crashing airliner, the dashboard lights are all flashing red. The Government has to decide which problems must be dealt with now and which can be left until later,” he said, writing in The Daily Telegraph.
Mr Frost said Mr Johnson “can’t ignore the depth of opposition”, which was visible during the vote of confidence on Monday.
“But he needs to get a move on. The privileges committee investigation is still out there, it could easily come to some difficult conclusions and he will face real problems if MPs, the party, and our voters can’t by then see a new positive agenda that would justify sticking with him as Prime Minister.
“‘Getting on with the job,’ as he said at this week’s Cabinet, will not be enough if the new job is the same as the old job. If it is, the new boss will not be the same as the old boss.”
He said the cabinet needs to focus on reversing tax increases, committing to future cuts, slashing VAT on energy bills and opening up fracking.
He suggested the prime minister to carry out a Cabinet reshuffle with the appointment of a “serious deputy” who could “design and deliver the strategy”.
“This is ambitious. I can see why many people think the Prime Minister can’t deliver it. He doesn’t like upsetting people. But any serious plan means making choices,” he said.
