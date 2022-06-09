✕ Close Boris Johnson says no-confidence vote win ‘decisive’ despite mass Tory rebellion

In the wake of the damaging confidence vote on his leadership, Boris Johnson is expected to attempt to turn the political tide with a raft of policy announcements aimed at easing the housing crisis.

Days after 41 per cent of his own MPs voted to oust him, the prime minister will reportedly set out plans on Thursday to extend the right to buy to housing association tenants, and to allow people to use housing benefits to secure and pay a mortgage.

Mr Johnson was branded a “lame duck” prime minister as he faced MPs in the Commons for the first time since the vote on Monday night, with SNP leader Ian Blackford likening him to Monty Python’s Black Knight, who claimed fatal wounds were just flesh wounds, and saying: “It’s over, it’s done.”

But a defiant Mr Johnson claimed he had “picked up political opponents all over” because his government had “done some very big and very remarkable things which they didn’t necessarily approve of” – and joked that his political career had “barely begun”.