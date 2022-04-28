Boris Johnson news – live: ‘Silly’ to give families more help with cost of living crisis now, says Sunak
Mr Sunak said he was willing to make himself unpopular by sticking by his spending plans
Rishi Sunak has said it would be “silly” for the government to consider more help for families feeling the cost of living squeeze right now despite soaring energy bills.
Brits are facing an average £700 increase in their gas and electricity bills after the energy price cap rise in April - with another 50 per cent spike expected in October.
Speaking to Mumsnet, the Chancellor rejected the idea of further help in the immediate months ahead – saying he was willing to make himself unpopular by sticking by his spending plans.
Asked by one disabled user whether he could do more on energy bills, the chancellor said he had already provided support through his £200 “energy rebate” loan and £150 council tax rebate.
Mr Sunak said: “We’ve said we’ll see what happens with the price cap in the Autumn. I know people are anxious about this and wondering if they are going to go up even more.”
Watch: Girls don’t choose A-level physics because they dislike ‘hard maths’, claims social mobility tsar
Government refuses to say how many sanctioned Russians have non-dom status
The government has refused to say how many Russians sanctioned because of their links to the Kremlin benefit from UK non-dom tax status, as calls grow to scrap the perk.
Ministers claimed they were trying to “protect taxpayers money” by not revealing the extent of the breaks, an excuse opposition MPs described as “absurd”.
Opposition MPs have sent a series of parliamentary written questions to ministers but were told it would be too much work to provide an answer.
Our policy correspondent Jon Stone has the story:
Government refuses to say how many sanctioned Russians have non-dom status
Ministers claim they are ‘protecting taxpayers money’ but not revealing the number
Watch: Dominic Raab condemns Labour's plan for windfall tax on energy companies
Rishi Sunak says cost of living help would leave ‘our kids’ picking up the bill
Rishi Sunak has defended his block on spending to ease the cost of living crisis, arguing it would force up mortgage bills which would be wrong for “our kids”, writes our deputy political editor Rob Merrick.
Rishi Sunak says cost of living help would leave ‘our kids’ picking up the bill
‘I care about the future, my kids, everyone else’s kids’, says chancellor – defending refusal to open spending taps
Watch: Soviet Union behaved more rationally than Putin's Russia, says Truss
Liz Truss calls for ‘network of liberty’ at Mansion House
Just a year after her government completed the process of withdrawing the UK from its partnership with close allies in the EU, foreign secretary Liz Truss said she wanted to build stronger alliances with like-minded states in what she called a “network of liberty”.
Speaking at a high-profile speech to the Lord Mayor of London’s Easter Banquet, Ms Truss said: “My vision is a world where free nations are assertive and in the ascendant.
“Where freedom and democracy are strengthened through a network of economic and security partnerships.
“Where aggressors are contained and forced to take a better path.”
Watch: Dominic Raab grins while discussing solutions to cost of living crisis
In confrontational message to Beijing, Truss warns of economic retaliation if China fails to ‘play by rules’
The G7 group of leading global powers should act as “an economic Nato”, with all members ready to come to one another’s defence if their economies are targeted by an aggressive regime like Russia or China, foreign secretary Liz Truss has said.
In a highly confrontational message to Beijing, the foreign secretary warned that China’s could face Russia-style sanctions form an “assertive” G7 if it threatens others’ security, adding: “They will not continue to rise if they do not play by the rules.”
And she raised the prospect of a “global Nato” able and willing to project influence deep into China’s Indo-Pacific backyard, and ensuring that “the Pacific is protected (and) democracies like Taiwan are able to defend themselves”.
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock reports:
Truss warns China of economic retaliation if it fails to ‘play by the rules’
G7 alliance should act as ‘economic Nato’ defending members targeted by autocratic regimes, says foreign secretary
Tory councillors rebuked for ‘negative’ election campaign blamed for sparking antisemitic abuse of rival
Tory councillors have been reprimanded over a “negative and vindictive” election campaign thought to have triggered online antisemitic abuse against a rival candidate, following an independent QC-led inquiry ordered by Conservative head office.
In the run-up to a 2020 by-election in Hertfordshire’s Hertsmere Council, a fake newspaper front page alleging Labour candidate Dan Ozarow supported Hezbollah appeared on an electronic billboard outside the railway station in commuter town Borehamwood.
The allegation was also included in official Conservative leaflets distributed in the ward – which has a large Jewish population and is in MP Oliver Dowden’s constituency – in the days before the ballot.
Dr Ozarow, who is Jewish, said he felt “terrorised” by a stream of antisemitic abuse and death threats directed at him and his family on social media as the campaign reached its climax.
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock has more:
‘Negative’ Tory election tactics may have sparked antisemitic abuse, probe finds
Conservatives placed Jewish Labour candidate’s face on electronic billboard next to claims he supported Hezbollah
Truss calls for overhaul of approach to international security
The crisis in Ukraine must be the catalyst for an overhaul to the West’s approach to international security, foreign secretary Liz Truss has said.
In a keynote foreign policy speech, Ms Truss said the UK needed to strengthen its military while building alliances with free nations around the world, using their economic power to deter aggressors who “do not play by the rules”.
She said the G7 group of leading industrialised nations should act as an “economic Nato” defending collective prosperity, while the Western military alliance must be prepared to open its doors to countries such as Finland and Sweden.
Speaking at the Mansion House in the City of London, Ms Truss singled out China, which has refused to condemn the invasion of Ukraine, while increasing imports from Russia and commenting on “who should or shouldn’t be a Nato member”.
“China is not impervious. They will not continue to rise if they do not play by the rules,” she said.
“China needs trade with the G7. We represent around half of the global economy. And we have choices.
“We have shown with Russia the kind of choices that we’re prepared to make when international rules are violated.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies