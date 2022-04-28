✕ Close Keir Starmer calls Boris Johnson the 'Comical Ali' of the cost of living crisis

Rishi Sunak has said it would be “silly” for the government to consider more help for families feeling the cost of living squeeze right now despite soaring energy bills.

Brits are facing an average £700 increase in their gas and electricity bills after the energy price cap rise in April - with another 50 per cent spike expected in October.

Speaking to Mumsnet, the Chancellor rejected the idea of further help in the immediate months ahead – saying he was willing to make himself unpopular by sticking by his spending plans.

Asked by one disabled user whether he could do more on energy bills, the chancellor said he had already provided support through his £200 “energy rebate” loan and £150 council tax rebate.

Mr Sunak said: “We’ve said we’ll see what happens with the price cap in the Autumn. I know people are anxious about this and wondering if they are going to go up even more.”