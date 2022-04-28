✕ Close MP accused of watching porn in Commons could face recall petition, says minister

Keir Starmer has called on the Conservatives to take immediate action against the MP accused of watching pornography in the Commons, instead of leaving it to an independent investigation.

The Tories have referred the controversy to the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (IGS) – the watchdog set up in the wake of the Me Too movement – promising “appropriate action” if the allegation is proved true.

But the Labour leader said there is no need for the party to await the inquiry’s conclusions “because [it] knows who this individual is,” Sir Keir said while on the local elections campaign trail in Cumbria. “I think that they should deal with it and deal with it sooner rather than later.”

It comes amid multiple accusations of sexism in Westminster, following the row over comments made by a Tory MP about Angela Rayner’s legs and allegations from a female Labour MP about lewd remarks she was subjected to by a member of the shadow cabinet.