Boris Johnson news – live: Starmer demands swift action over ‘porn-watching’ Tory MP
Conservatives ‘know who this is so should take action now,’ Labour leader says
Keir Starmer has called on the Conservatives to take immediate action against the MP accused of watching pornography in the Commons, instead of leaving it to an independent investigation.
The Tories have referred the controversy to the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (IGS) – the watchdog set up in the wake of the Me Too movement – promising “appropriate action” if the allegation is proved true.
But the Labour leader said there is no need for the party to await the inquiry’s conclusions “because [it] knows who this individual is,” Sir Keir said while on the local elections campaign trail in Cumbria. “I think that they should deal with it and deal with it sooner rather than later.”
It comes amid multiple accusations of sexism in Westminster, following the row over comments made by a Tory MP about Angela Rayner’s legs and allegations from a female Labour MP about lewd remarks she was subjected to by a member of the shadow cabinet.
PM refuses to say if ‘porn-watching’ Tory MP to lose whip if allegations prove true
Prime minister Boris Johnson has swerved a question which asked if the Tory MP who was allegedly caught watching porn in the Commons chamber would lose the whip if the accusation was proved true.
Speaking during a visit to Burnley, Mr Johnson told broadcasters that the behaviour is “obviously unacceptable”.
Asked if it would be a matter which would lead to the parliamentarian losing the Conservative whip, the PM said: “I think it’s obviously unacceptable for anybody to be doing that kind of thing in the workplace.
“It would be the same for any kind of job up and down the country, let’s be absolutely clear about that.
“What needs to happen now is that the proper procedures need to be gone through, the independent complaints and grievances procedure needs to be activated and we need to get to understand the facts, but, yeah, that kind of behaviour is clearly totally unacceptable.”
Ex-Tory MP convicted of sexual assault hands in letter of resignation
Disgraced former Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan is understood to have handed in his letter of resignation to the Treasury after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a boy.
Following a delay in his stepping down, it is expected that he will officially leave Parliament on Tuesday, meaning he will receive full pay for April.
Mr Khan said he tendered his resignation on Monday, despite having announced it on 14 April while coming under pressure to stand down.
The Wakefield MP was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old at Southwark Crown Court on 11 April.
Ports chiefs demand compensation after Rees-Mogg ditches Brexit controls
Jacob Rees-Mogg has claimed the move to ditch Brexit import controls on from food from the EU could save British businesses “up to £1bn” a year.
But the British Ports Association (BPA) has now lashed out at the “wasted” millions spent on building border control posts that port chiefs fear will remain unused.
Richard Ballantyne, chief executive of the BPA, described the decision as “quite an amazing development” – saying the body will be pressing government for compensation.
“This announcement is a major policy change, meaning the facilities will effectively become white elephants, wasting millions of pounds of public and private funding, not to mention the huge effort there has been to get things ready in time,” he said.
Port companies are reportedly ready to take legal action against the government to recover the costs of building the border facilities and the recruitment of extra staff.
Labour ads attack Lib Dems for wanting to decriminalise drugs
Labour is buying targeted online adverts attacking the Lib Dems for wanting to decriminalise drugs, The Independent has learned.
Keir Starmer‘s party in mid-April began to buy Facebook and Instagram attack ads singling out the policy to tens of thousands of people.
It comes as the opposition ramps up authoritarian rhetoric and policies on social issues like climate protests and criminal justice, writes our policy correspondent Jon Stone.
Labour adverts attack Lib Dems for wanting to decriminalise drugs
But adverts include false claims about liberal policies
Tory MP criticises party’s decision to refer ‘porn MP’ to watchdog
Conservative Caroline Nokes has said the decision by her party’s chief whip to refer the complaint made about a male colleague watching porn in the Commons to a parliamentary watchdog amounted to “kicking it into long grass”.
Speaking to the PoliticsHome, Ms Nokes, who is chair of the women and equalities select committee, said she was “disappointed” that no action was taken swiftly against the accused MP the following day.
“I thought I would wake up on Wednesday morning to find somebody had had the whip withdrawn, and that didn’t happen,” she told this week’s episode of the The Rundown podcast.
“We’ve seen the whip withdrawn from colleagues for a variety of reasons over the years. I thought this seemed to be fairly straightforward. It was raised by one colleague, it was corroborated by another. That seems to me perfectly enough to withdraw the whip.”
She also dismissed suggestions that the MP accused of looking at porn in the Commons, who has not been named, had accidentally opened an “unsolicited” link on his phone, insisting that the allegation from two female colleagues was “quite clear”.
UK abandons plans for further EU-UK goods checks
The government has dropped plans to impose further checks on goods entering the UK from the EU, with Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg saying it would be “wrong to impose new administrative burdens and risk disruption at ports”.
It means restrictions on the imports of chilled meats from the EU and border checks on plant and animal products will not be introduced in July.
Port operators expressed frustration that time and money spent preparing for the new checks had been “wasted”. But Mr Rees-Mogg insisted a “new regime of border import controls” will be established by the end of 2023.
Goods moving from the UK will continue to be subject to checks in the EU despite the government deciding not to introduce the controls in Britain. Meanwhile, controls which have already been introduced in the UK will remain in place.
In a statement to MPs, Mr Rees-Mogg said:
“When the UK left the European Union, we regained the right to manage our own borders in a way that works for Britain. This includes how we manage imports into our country from overseas.
“British businesses and people going about their daily lives are being hit by rising costs caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine and in energy prices. It would therefore be wrong to impose new administrative burdens and risk disruption at ports and to supply chains at this point.
“The remaining import controls on EU goods will no longer be introduced this year - saving British businesses up to £1bn in annual costs.”
Cabinet minister says minority of male politicians ‘behave like animals’
We reported earlier (see post from 1.20pm) that attorney-general Suella Braverman said a minority of men in politics “behave like animals”, and are bringing parliament into disrepute with unacceptable behaviour.
Her comments came after an unidentified Conservative MP was accused of watching pornography in the Commons chamber, with the matter being referred to a parliamentary watchdog.
Here’s our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn with more on Ms Braverman’s remarks to BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour programme:
Suella Braverman says minority of men in politics ‘behave like animals’
Attorney general ‘shocked and appalled’ by allegation of Tory MP watching porn in Commons
Watch: Just Stop Oil activists block M25 petrol station at rush hour
Javid condemns ‘shameful’ sexism reports and says Westminster ‘must change’
Sajid Javid has denounced recently surfaced reports of “inappropriate and sexist behaviour” in parliament as “shameful”.
“Parliamentarians are public servants and it is their duty to set an example of character and integrity,” the health secretary tweeted.
“The culture of Westminster needs to change.”
It comes amid the ongoing row over comments made by a Tory MP about Angela Rayner’s legs; allegations from a female Labour MP about lewd remarks she was subjected to by a member of the shadow cabinet; and reports that a male Tory MP was seen watching pornography on his mobile phone inside the Commons chamber.
Discipline ‘porn MP’ now, Starmer tells Conservatives
As we reported earlier (see post from 1.10pm), Keir Starmer has said the Tories must take immediate action against the MP who watched porn in the Commons, instead of leaving it an independent investigation.
The Tories have referred the controversy to the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (IGS) – promising “appropriate action” if the allegation is proved. But the Labour leader said there is no need for the party to await the inquiry’s conclusions, because the MPs’ identity is known to its whips’ office, writes our deputy political editor Rob Merrick.
“This is an unusual case because the Tory Party knows who this individual is,” he said, on the local elections campaign trail in Cumbria. “I think that they should deal with it and deal with it sooner rather than later and take appropriate action.”
‘They know who this is’: Discipline ‘porn MP’ now, Keir Starmer tells Tories
Tories have referred controversy to independent complaints process – but Labour leader criticises delay
