Boris Johnson news - live: Tory MPs using Ukraine invasion to defend law-breaking prime minister
Follow the latest updates below
Tory ministers have rallied around Boris Johnson after he was found by police to have broken his own Covid rules, making him the first prime minister to be hit with criminal sanctions while in office.
His cabinet, including Brexit minister Jacob Rees-Mogg and foreign secretary Liz Truss, lined up to defend Mr Johnson as he faced resignation calls after being fined over a party held on 19 June 2020 to mark his 56th birthday, with several using Russia’s war against Ukraine to move on from the issue.
Earlier, Mr Johnson said it "did not occur" to him that the gathering might be breaching Covid rules, while Rishi Sunak said he understood that "for figures in public office, the rules must be applied stringently in order to maintain public confidence".
However, a YouGov poll revealed that 57 per cent of voters feel the prime minister and chancellor should resign and about 75 per cent responders believe that Mr Johnson knowingly lied to Parliament about whether he broke lockdown rules, with just 12 per cent saying he did not.
‘There is a war on’: Tory MPs using Russia’s war on Ukraine to defend PM’s law breaking
Tory MPs lined up to defend Boris Johnson, as they attempted to use Russia’s war against Ukraine to move the conversation on from his law-breaking and stressed the importance of him remaining in office.
Among those rallying behind the PM were Brexit minister Jacob Rees-Mogg and foreign secretary Liz Truss.Responding to Mr Johnson’s apology, in which he claimed “it did not occur” to him that he was breaching his own lockdown rules, Mr Rees-Mogg tweeted: “This ought to close this matter. There is a war on and the prime minister, supported by the chancellor, provides the leadership the nation needs.”
Foreign secretary Liz Truss said: “The prime minister has apologised and taken responsibility for what happened in Downing Street.
Oliver Dowden, co-chairman of the Conservative party, also showed his support for the prime minister, saying he is “fully behind” him “getting on with the job” at a time when the UK is facing an energy crisis and dealing with the conflict in Ukraine.
Read the details in this report by Aisha Rimi.
‘There is a war on’: How Tory MPs are defending their law-breaking prime minister
Boris Johnson’s resignation could ‘destabalise the government’ at a time when it needs to be united against Russia, Tories argue
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of UK politics for 13 April 2022.
