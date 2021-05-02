Boris Johnson news – live: PM should resign if he broke rules, senior Tory says as Raab defends aid cuts
Follow the latest in UK politics as the Tories take a hit at the polls following ‘sleaze’ allegations
Boris Johnson should resign if he broke the ministerial code over the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat, the Scottish Tory leader has said, amid a growing list of allegations of Conservative “sleaze”.
Douglas Ross admitted that the prime minister should step down if rules were broken, after he made the same demand of SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon earlier this year.
It came as the Tories' lead at the polls appeared to take a dive this weekend following a month of scandals for Mr Johnson’s governemnt.
In a new poll conducted for The Observer, the Tory lead fell from 11 points to five points with just days to go before this week's local and devolved elections.
Among the latest allegations of "sleaze" are claims that Conservative donors were asked to pay for questionable costs including the fees for Mr Johnson's nanny, as well as for his personal trainer.
According to The Sunday Times, one unidentified Tory MP received a complaint from a supporter who said they were asked to pay for childcare for Mr Johnson's one-year-old son, Wilfred.
The donor was reported to have told the MP: “I don’t mind paying for leaflets but I resent being asked to pay to literally wipe the prime minister’s baby’s bottom.”
Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has defended the Government’s decision to slash aid in response to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking on Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday, Mr Raab said the government needed to “find savings” to cope with the impact of Covid-19.
“We’ve had to make this extremely difficult decision to reduce and find savings in the aid budget, that’s because of the impact Covid has had,” he said, adding: “I’ve found the process of making those savings very difficult but, of course, you’d expect that.”
Arlene Foster declines to say who she will support for next DUP leader
Arlene Foster has declined to say who she would like to see take over from her as DUP leader as she admitted that she still did not know why members of her party moved against her last month.
Ms Foster announced on Wednesday that she would step down as leader of the DUP and as Northern Ireland’s first minister following a sudden move to oust her from the party.
“I still haven't received the letter, or motion, or whatever it is that was signed by members of the party, so I can't say what the reasons are behind the decision for people to ask me to move on,” she said on Sunday.
“But whatever about all of that I've made my decision. It's now up to the party to decide on a new leader for the way forward so I wish them the best for that.”
DUP minister Edwin Poots is the only member to officially put his name forward for the leadership role, but Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is thought to be likely to announce his bid in the coming days.
On the possible candidates, Ms Foster said: “Well of course the leadership election hasn't started yet, the officers haven't set out the plan as yet.
“So we'll see who the choice is when the candidates come forward and then I'll make my decision.”
ICYMI: Tory poll lead falters in wake of sleaze allegations as election draws near
The Conservatives’ poll lead appears to have diminished with just days to go before the local and devolved elections amid a string of sleaze allegations against Boris Johnson.
A new survey by Opinium found the Tory lead over Labour had fallen dramatically from 11 points to just five points, with Mr Johnson’s party on 42 per cent compared to 37 per cent for Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour.
Our reporter, Vincent Wood, has the full story below:
Tory poll lead falters in wake of sleaze allegations as election draws near
Polls narrow ahead of Thursday election as Johnson favourability lags behind Sir Keir
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband says reports on release are ‘probably a good sign’
Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, has said news reports on Iranian state TV about his wife’s possible release are “probably a good sign”.
“It's probably a good sign that it's being signalled, just as last week's sentence was a bad sign,” Mr Ratcliffe told the PA news agency.
“But it feels part of the negotiations rather than the end of them.”
However, he added that his family had not heard anything new from the UK government or Iranian authorities on the matter.
What is the UK’s £400m debt with Iran?
Iranian state TV has reported that the UK could free British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe from prison by paying an outstanding £400m military debt - but what are they referring to?
The dispute dates back to the 1970s when the then-shah of Iran paid Britain £400m for 1,500 Chieftain tanks.
However, the UK refused to deliver the tanks to the new Islamic Republic when the shah was toppled in 1979 and kept the cash despite British courts acknowledging that it should be repaid.
UK officials have sought to downplay the debt as a key factor in securing Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release, with foreign secretary Dominic Raab saying on Sunday morning that it was not holding up an agreement.
Mr Raab cited elections in Iran as being key, as well as the Iran nuclear deal officially titled the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA).
“That [the debt] is not actually the thing that's holding us up at the moment, it's the wider context as we come up to the Iranian presidential elections and the wider elections on the JCPoA which inevitably, from the Iranian perspective, the two are considered in tandem,” he told The Andrew Marr Show.
UK sends 1,000 ventilators to Covid-stricken India but pressure grows over vaccines
The UK is sending another 1,000 ventilators to India to help with its Covid crisis, as Boris Johnson comes under pressure to scrap a deal which would take five million vaccination doses out of the country.
The Foreign Office is poised to announce a boost to the 200 ventilators, 495 oxygen concentrators and 3 oxygen generation units already being sent.
Our deputy political editor, Rob Merrick, has the full story below:
UK sends 1,000 ventilators to Covid-stricken India but pressure grows to let it keep vaccines
Boris Johnson urged to scrap or shelve agreement to receive 5 million doses – with ‘thousands of people dying’
UK officials play down reports of payment to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
UK officials have played down reports from Iran that Britain is willing to pay a £400m debt in order to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.
It is understood that Iran has made the claim before, without her having been released, and that the government’s position has not changed.
“We continue to explore options to resolve this 40-year-old case and will not comment further as legal discussions are ongoing,” a Foreign Office spokesperson.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s family has 'heard nothing’ to confirm £400m fee report
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s family has “heard nothing” to confirm the rumours that the government is preparing to pay to free her from Iranian prison, Labour MP Tulip Siddiq has said.
“I am aware there are news reports circulating about the debt being paid to #FreeNazanin. I have spoken to her family and they have heard nothing confirming any of these rumours,” Ms Siddiq, who is the MP for Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s constituency, said.
“It was however welcome to hear Dominic Raab refer to her torture this morning on Marr. I hope the government is doing all it can to get the hostages home.”
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to be released from prison ‘when UK pays £400m fee’
British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe will be released from prison when the UK pays an outstanding £400 million military debt, Iranian state TV has reported.
Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe has already served a five-year prison sentence after being detained on charges relating to national security in 2016.
Our reporter, Chantal da Silva, has more on this breaking story below:
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to be released from prison when UK pays £400m fee, Iranian state TV reports
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has already served five years in prison
Johnson urged to call off Tory threats to elections watchdog over ‘cash for cushions’ row
Boris Johnson is under pressure to call off Conservative threats to abolish the UK’s elections watchdog while it investigates the ‘cash for cushions’ row over the refurbishment of the PM’s Downing Street flat.
Labour and the Liberal Democrats have said the Electoral Commission must be allowed to conduct its probe “independently and without fear or favour”.
Our Whitehall editor, Kate Devlin, has the full story below:
Boris Johnson urged to call off Tory threats to watchdog probing ‘cash for cushions’
Tories accused of ‘bullying’ Electoral Commission
Opinion: ‘How a reinvigorated Environment Bill would set an example to the world’
The UK needs to show leadership in order to urgently meet air pollution limits set by the World Health Organisation, according to Labour (Co-op) MP Geraint Davies.
Mr Davies writes:
“Now, more than ever, the public will not accept that things can’t be done, or have the economy used as a shackle to prevent the introduction of progressive environmental and health policy.”
You can find his full piece below:
How a reinvigorated Environment Bill would set an example to the world | Geraint Davies
We need UK leadership, an all-government effort, to deliver WHO air pollution limits as our gift to the world at Cop26
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies