Boris Johnson should resign if he broke the ministerial code over the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat, the Scottish Tory leader has said, amid a growing list of allegations of Conservative “sleaze”.

Douglas Ross admitted that the prime minister should step down if rules were broken, after he made the same demand of SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon earlier this year.

It came as the Tories' lead at the polls appeared to take a dive this weekend following a month of scandals for Mr Johnson’s governemnt.

In a new poll conducted for The Observer, the Tory lead fell from 11 points to five points with just days to go before this week's local and devolved elections.

Among the latest allegations of "sleaze" are claims that Conservative donors were asked to pay for questionable costs including the fees for Mr Johnson's nanny, as well as for his personal trainer.

According to The Sunday Times, one unidentified Tory MP received a complaint from a supporter who said they were asked to pay for childcare for Mr Johnson's one-year-old son, Wilfred.

The donor was reported to have told the MP: “I don’t mind paying for leaflets but I resent being asked to pay to literally wipe the prime minister’s baby’s bottom.”

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has defended the Government’s decision to slash aid in response to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday, Mr Raab said the government needed to “find savings” to cope with the impact of Covid-19.

“We’ve had to make this extremely difficult decision to reduce and find savings in the aid budget, that’s because of the impact Covid has had,” he said, adding: “I’ve found the process of making those savings very difficult but, of course, you’d expect that.”