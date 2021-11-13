✕ Close Boris Johnson refuses to apologise for handling of sleaze scandal

Labour has gained a lead of six points over PM Boris Johnson’s Tories over the ongoing sleaze accusations levelled against his party.

Forty per cent of people would vote for Labour in an election compared to just 34 per cent for the Tories, according to a Savanta ComRes survey conducted on Thursday on behalf of the Daily Mail.

Last week, the Conservatives had a clear lead.

Wednesday’s Redfield & Wilton poll put Labour two points ahead and Thursday’s YouGov poll had both parties on equal footing with 35 per cent each.

Two thirds of voters now believe the Conservatives are “very sleazy”, according to the YouGov survey carried out after sleaze allegations made against a number of MPs and Lords.

Last week, Mr Johnson attempted to let Tory MP Owen Paterson avoid a 30-day suspension for breaching the Commons lobbying rules.

Mr Paterson resigned his position amid the backlash over Mr Johnson’s decision.