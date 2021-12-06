Boris Johnson news – live: Drug users to lose passports and ministers to ‘override judicial reviews’
PM Boris Johnson is expected this week to launch a decade-long plan to tackle illegal drug-related crime which will include removing passports and driving licences from offenders, it has been reported.
The crackdown will also include travel bans, harsher sentences for drug dealers, and measures to break up county lines drug gangs.
“We need to look at new ways of penalising them. Things that will actually interfere with their lives,” he told The Sun.
“So we will look at taking away their passports and driving licences. We’re keeping nothing off the table.”
It comes as Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said he will call in police over “deeply concerning” allegations of cocaine use in the Palace of Westminster.
His move comes after The Sunday Times reported that an investigation found evidence of cocaine in 11 out of 12 locations tested in the building.
The government is also reportedly planning to gain powers to enable ministers to overrule decisions made in the process of judicial review,The Times reported.
It is considered to be Mr Johnson’s latest clash with the courts, after his controversial decision to prorogue parliament for five weeks in 2019 was ruled as unlawful.
New drug law plans, as cocaine traces found in Parliament
Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said he will call in police over “deeply concerning” allegations of cocaine use in the Palace of Westminster.
The Sunday Times carried out an investigation that found evidence of cocaine in 11 out of 12 locations tested in the building.
It comes as the government is planning harsh new punishments – such as confiscation of passports and diving licenses – against users and dealers of illegal drugs.
More here from political editor Andrew Woodcock
Commons speaker goes to police over claims of cocaine use at Westminster
‘I expect to see full and effective enforcement of the law’: Stern warning to parliament’s drug-users
