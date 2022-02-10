✕ Close Boris Johnson pictured with champagne and tinsel at No 10 Christmas quiz

More than 50 people will be contacted by the police as part of the investigation into lockdown parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.

The Metropolitan Police says it is pushing ahead with the Partygate probe “at pace” and will send questionnaires about the gatherings to people believed to have taken part by the end of the week.

The questionnaires have formal legal status and must be answered truthfully as part of what the force has dubbed ‘Operation Hillman’.

It comes as Scotland Yard said it is reviewing its assessment that a No 10 “virtual” Christmas quiz did not meet the threshold for criminal investigation – after an image surfaced of Boris Johnson near an open bottle of wine.

The photo published by The Mirror today shows the PM and three members of staff, one wearing tinsel and another in a Santa hat, alongside what seems to be an uncorked bottle of fizz and an open bag of crisps.

Indoor social mixing was banned in London at the time.

The Met previously decided not to include the 15 December 2020 gathering among the 12 it is investigating.

