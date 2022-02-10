Boris Johnson news - live: Police to re-examine No 10 Christmas quiz as dozens to be contacted by detectives
Police have named their investigation Operation Hillman – and say it’s progressing ‘at pace’
More than 50 people will be contacted by the police as part of the investigation into lockdown parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.
The Metropolitan Police says it is pushing ahead with the Partygate probe “at pace” and will send questionnaires about the gatherings to people believed to have taken part by the end of the week.
The questionnaires have formal legal status and must be answered truthfully as part of what the force has dubbed ‘Operation Hillman’.
It comes as Scotland Yard said it is reviewing its assessment that a No 10 “virtual” Christmas quiz did not meet the threshold for criminal investigation – after an image surfaced of Boris Johnson near an open bottle of wine.
The photo published by The Mirror today shows the PM and three members of staff, one wearing tinsel and another in a Santa hat, alongside what seems to be an uncorked bottle of fizz and an open bag of crisps.
Indoor social mixing was banned in London at the time.
The Met previously decided not to include the 15 December 2020 gathering among the 12 it is investigating.
Follow live updates below
Watch: Rees-Mogg seen whispering to PM before Saville slur
ICYMI | Pupils shouldn’t be criticising PM in class, says education secretary
Tories reacted with anger on Wednesday after it emerged that children at a school in Nottingham had been writing letters critical of prime minister Boris Johnson’s behaviour as part of an exercise.
Tory MP Brendan Clarke-Smith, a former teacher, told his local newspaper the Nottingham Post that “it looks like they have done some sort of lesson about the PM breaking rules”.
Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary, told the Daily Mail that the exercise and others like it should be off-limits.
Jon Stone has more.
UK ‘edging closer to flawed democracy’, say experts
Britain is moving closer to “flawed democracy” status, according to an international index that champions freedom, civil liberties and good governance.
The UK dropped two places in the global democracy rankings, with experts citing a series of scandals that have undermined trust in prime minister Boris Johnson’s government.
The UK was downgraded following a volatile year that saw “controversies over party financing and a series of scandals that have undermined confidence in government”.
Adam Forrest reports.
We’re pausing our live updates for the evening and will be back with more tomorrow.
Partygate: Seven days, eight dates, and more than 50 questionnaires
More than 50 people contacted by the Metropolitan Police this week over the Partygate investigation have seven days to give the force information.
The Met is emailing people believed to have taken part in gatherings on eight dates.
They will have to fill out questionnaires that have formal legal status. They “must be answered truthfully,” the Met said.
Its probe into alleged breaches of Covid rules in Downing Street and Whitehall is examining more than 500 documents and 300 images provided by the Cabinet Office.
The investigation, named Operation Hillman, will also be requesting further information from the Cabinet Office, the Met said.
Met considers call to investigate Boris Johnson under anti-bribery laws over luxury flat refurb
Scotland Yard is considering a call to investigate Boris Johnson under anti-bribery laws, after he appeared to back a plan put forward by the Tory donor who funded his luxury flat redecorations.
Labour’s lawyers wrote to the Metropolitan Police to call for the probe following the release, last month, of WhatsApp messages the prime minister exchanged with Lord Brownlow.
They revealed Mr Johnson told the donor he was “on the great exhibition plan”, as he described his Downing Street rooms as “a bit of a tip” – and pleaded for more money for the £142,000 refurbishment.
Rob Merrick has the full story below.
‘Drip drip’ of evidence could be damaging to PM
The Met’s latest announcements will raise fears among the prime minister’s supporters over the danger of a further “drip drip” of damaging evidence emerging as the investigation proceeds, Lizzie Dearden and Andrew Woodcock report below.
Mr Johnson’s former top adviser Dominic Cummings suggested there are further pictures of an alleged “Abba party” held in Mr Johnson’s 11 Downing Street flat on the evening of his resignation in November 2020.
The Met is currently investigating whether Covid rules were broken at 12 parties in Downing Street and Whitehall over the pandemic.
Partygate: Met says it is ‘progressing the investigation at pace’
The Metropolitan Police says it is pushing ahead with the Partygate investigation “at pace”.
Its inquiry into alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations in Downing Street and Whitehall has been named Operation Hillman, the force said.
In a statement, the Met said: “We understand the interest in and impact of this case, and are progressing the investigation at pace.
“We are committed to completing our investigations proportionately, fairly and impartially.”
Partygate: Met Police sending questionnaires to 50 people
The Metropolitan Police will send formal questionnaires to more than 50 people as part of the investigation into lockdown parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.
The force said it will begin contacting people believed to have taken part in the events by the end of the week “to get their accounts”.
They will be asked to describe and explain their participation.
The questionnaires have formal legal status and must be answered truthfully as part of what the force has dubbed ‘Operation Hillman’.
Ministers should ask if they have ‘moral authority’ to lead – Sturgeon
UK Government ministers should ask themselves if they have the “moral authority” to lead during the remaining stages of the pandemic, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
The First Minister said Boris Johnson had not taken responsibility for “serial and repeated” breaches of Covid rules.
Speaking to broadcasters on Wednesday, Ms Sturgeon was asked about Gillian Keegan, the UK health minister who continued a face-to-face meeting despite being told she had tested positive for Covid-19.
Ms Keegan apologised and said that on reflection she should have ended the meeting immediately.
Ms Sturgeon said: “I think the difficulty with Boris Johnson is that how can he allow a minister to resign over Covid breaches when he is sitting there refusing to take any responsibility for the serial and repeated breaches that everybody believes he has made of Covid regulations.”
You can read the full story below.
