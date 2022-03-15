The scandal over No 10 parties suggests the system for investigating a prime minister under the ministerial code is failing, a former adviser says.

Philip Mawer, a former adviser on ministerial interests, hit out at No 10’s stranglehold over what is investigated – as he warned public confidence has been “seriously damaged recently”.

“There is an issue around how the prime minister’s behaviour and/or lead in these matters is appropriately investigated,” he told a Commons inquiry.

And he added: “The recent Partygate affair has brought that question to the fore.”

The Conservatives have rejected a watchdog’s call for Boris Johnson to be stripped of the power to decide whether ministers are investigated for sleaze, despite public anger over sleaze.

Amid the partygate furore, No 10 hinted at a possible rethink – but nothing has been hard since about beefing up the adviser’s role.

In evidence to the Commons public administration committee, both Sir Philip and Alex Allan – who quit as the adviser when Mr Johnson refused to sack Priti Patel for bullying staff – attacked the current system.

Sir Philip added: “There has been a succession of events recently which have called into question public confidence.

“They bring what I regard as the honourable profession of politics into disrepute.”