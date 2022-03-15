Partygate shows system for investigating prime minister’s ‘behaviour’ failing, former adviser suggests
‘There has been a succession of events recently which have called into question public confidence’, Philip Mawer warns
The scandal over No 10 parties suggests the system for investigating a prime minister under the ministerial code is failing, a former adviser says.
Philip Mawer, a former adviser on ministerial interests, hit out at No 10’s stranglehold over what is investigated – as he warned public confidence has been “seriously damaged recently”.
“There is an issue around how the prime minister’s behaviour and/or lead in these matters is appropriately investigated,” he told a Commons inquiry.
And he added: “The recent Partygate affair has brought that question to the fore.”
The Conservatives have rejected a watchdog’s call for Boris Johnson to be stripped of the power to decide whether ministers are investigated for sleaze, despite public anger over sleaze.
Amid the partygate furore, No 10 hinted at a possible rethink – but nothing has been hard since about beefing up the adviser’s role.
In evidence to the Commons public administration committee, both Sir Philip and Alex Allan – who quit as the adviser when Mr Johnson refused to sack Priti Patel for bullying staff – attacked the current system.
Sir Philip added: “There has been a succession of events recently which have called into question public confidence.
“They bring what I regard as the honourable profession of politics into disrepute.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies