Boris Johnson to face no confidence vote, Graham Brady announces

PM will need to win backing of 50% of MPs to remain Tory leader

Ashley Cowburn
Political Correspondent
Monday 06 June 2022 08:21
(Independent)

Boris Johnson will face a no confidence vote after it was announced the Tory rebels reached the required threshold to hold a ballot.

To survive the vote — triggered amid intense anger over the Partygate scandal — the prime minister will need to win the support of 50 per cent of his colleagues in a secret ballot.

In an email to Tory MPs, the chair of the Conservatives’ 1922 commitee, Sir Graham Brady said the vote will be held between 6-8pm on Monday in the House of Commons.

Sir Graham said he communicated the news with the prime minister on Sunday evening and agreed the timetable for a vote.

Just moments before the vote was announced, former minister Jesse Norman published a withering letter of no confidence, saying the prime minister had presided over a “culture of casual law-breaking”.

He suggested Mr Johnson’s claim to be vindicated by the senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report was “grotesque” and said the party could not “squander” the next two years.

Sajid Javid, the health secretary, said the vote, however, would be a chance to “draw a line” under the affair.

More follows

