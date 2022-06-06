Boris Johnson news – live: Prime minister’s allies braced for no confidence vote
Almost 30 Tory MPs have publicly urged the prime minister to resign
Boris Johnson won’t face leadership vote, says Dominic Raab
A confidence vote in the parliament could be announced as early as this week as allies of Boris Johnson braced for a test of his leadership.
A minister admitted the Conservative Party “may well” hold a vote on whether to keep Mr Johnson as the leader, but backed him to “face down” the rebels calling for him to quit.
Almost 30 Tory MPs have publicly urged the prime minister to resign amid the fallout from revelations about Downing Street parties held during the lockdown.
But reports have suggested more MPs privately want him to go and that enough letters demanding a confidence vote have been submitted to trigger such a showdown.
Under Conservative Party rules, if 54 letters from MPs are sent to Sir Graham Brady – the chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories – asking for a leadership poll then a vote is called.
There’s no official confirmation on how many letters have been received and an announcement is unlikely until the required threshold has been reached.
No confidence vote likely this week
A confidence vote in the parliament could be announced as early as this week as allies of Boris Johnson braced for a test of his leadership.
A minister admitted the Conservative Party “may well” hold a vote on whether to keep Mr Johnson as the leader, but backed him to “face down” the rebels calling for him to quit.
Almost 30 Tory MPs have publicly urged the prime minister to resign amid the fallout from revelations about Downing Street parties held during the lockdown.
Read more:
Prime Minister’s allies braced for no confidence vote to be announced
A minister has backed Boris Johnson to ‘face down’ rebel demands for him to resign during a potential vote on his future as Britain’s leader.
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog for all the latest updates from the UK politics on Monday, 6 June 2022. Stay tuned!
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies