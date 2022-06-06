✕ Close Boris Johnson won’t face leadership vote, says Dominic Raab

A confidence vote in the parliament could be announced as early as this week as allies of Boris Johnson braced for a test of his leadership.

A minister admitted the Conservative Party “may well” hold a vote on whether to keep Mr Johnson as the leader, but backed him to “face down” the rebels calling for him to quit.

Almost 30 Tory MPs have publicly urged the prime minister to resign amid the fallout from revelations about Downing Street parties held during the lockdown.

But reports have suggested more MPs privately want him to go and that enough letters demanding a confidence vote have been submitted to trigger such a showdown.

Under Conservative Party rules, if 54 letters from MPs are sent to Sir Graham Brady – the chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories – asking for a leadership poll then a vote is called.

There’s no official confirmation on how many letters have been received and an announcement is unlikely until the required threshold has been reached.