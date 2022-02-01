Tenth Tory MP calls for Boris Johnson to quit as rebellion grows

Peter Aldous says he has sent a letter to 1922 committee to trigger no confidence vote

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Tuesday 01 February 2022 16:21
Comments
<p>Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street (Jonathan Brady/PA)</p>

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street (Jonathan Brady/PA)

(PA Wire)

The Tory rebellion against Boris Johnson's leadership showed no sign of going away on Tuesday as a tenth Conservative MP called on the prime minister to quit.

Peter Aldous, who has represented the Tory heartland of Suffolk since 2010, said that "after a great deal of soul-searching" he had decided that "the prime minister should resign".

Mr Aldous confirmed that he had submitted a letter to the party's 1922 committee in order to trigger a no-confidence vote in the PM.

His call comes 24 hours after ex-chief whip Andrew Mitchell urged Mr Johnson to step down, stating: "He no longer enjoys my support."

Mr Aldous said in a statement on Tuesday: "After a great deal of soul-searching, I have reached the conclusion that the Prime Minister should resign.

Recommended

"It is clear that he has no intention of doing so and I have therefore written to the Chairman of the 1922 Committee of Backbench Conservative MPs, advising him that I have no confidence in the Prime Minister as Leader of the Conservative Party.

"I have never taken such action before and had hoped that I would not be put in such an invidious position.

"Whilst I am conscious that others will disagree with me, I believe that this is in the best interests of the country, the Government and the Conservative Party."

Other Tory MPs to have publicly called on the PM to go include ex Brexit secretary David Davis, Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, and veteran Tory Roger Gale.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

Other MPs may have anonymously submitted letters in order to oust the prime minister under Tory rules.

Recommended

A total of 54 are required to trigger a no-confidence vote in the parliamentary party, and the PM must then lose in order to trigger a leadership contest.

The PM last night tried to rally his parliamentary party at a meeting in Westminster, where he was said to have given a "barnstorming" performance.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in