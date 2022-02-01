✕ Close Boris Johnson apologises in Commons after party probe report

Sue Gray’s heavily-censored report into the partygate scandal has blasted “failures of leadership and judgment” in 10 Downing Street and the Cabinet Office.

The long-awaited report was published by Downing Street this afternoon after being delivered to Boris Johnson.

The prime minister made a statement on the report in the House of Commons and was rebuked by MPs on all sides. He held a meeting with Conservative MPs this evening to address the party investigations.

Ms Gray’s report was stripped of all but “minimal” references to alleged breaches of Covid regulations in No 10 and Whitehall departments due to a request from the Metropolitan Police that she avoid prejudicing its own probe.

The report revealed that police are probing 12 events, including a birthday celebration for Mr Johnson and an alleged party inside his private flat.

Scotland Yard said police investigating the party claims have been given more than 300 photos and 500 pages of information.

Commander Catherine Roper said police were reviewing a huge amount of written evidence in order to confirm which politicians and civil servants will need to be contacted.