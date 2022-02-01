Sue Gray report - live: Boris Johnson apologises in Commons, as police receive 300 photos in party evidence
PM faces grilling from MPs as inquiry finds ‘failures of leadership and judgment’
Sue Gray’s heavily-censored report into the partygate scandal has blasted “failures of leadership and judgment” in 10 Downing Street and the Cabinet Office.
The long-awaited report was published by Downing Street this afternoon after being delivered to Boris Johnson.
The prime minister made a statement on the report in the House of Commons and was rebuked by MPs on all sides. He held a meeting with Conservative MPs this evening to address the party investigations.
Ms Gray’s report was stripped of all but “minimal” references to alleged breaches of Covid regulations in No 10 and Whitehall departments due to a request from the Metropolitan Police that she avoid prejudicing its own probe.
The report revealed that police are probing 12 events, including a birthday celebration for Mr Johnson and an alleged party inside his private flat.
Scotland Yard said police investigating the party claims have been given more than 300 photos and 500 pages of information.
Commander Catherine Roper said police were reviewing a huge amount of written evidence in order to confirm which politicians and civil servants will need to be contacted.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised to MPs after senior official Sue Gray found “failures of leadership and judgment” as gatherings were held in breach of Covid protocols in 2020 and 2021.
The prime minister faced criticism from across the House, including from prime minister Theresa May who chided him asking whether he did not “read the rules”, understand them or “didn’t think the rules applied to No 10”.
However, Mr Johnson has landed a temporary reprieve from any immediate threat to his leadership, as a U-turn promising to publish the eventual report in full and shake up how No 10 and the Cabinet Office are run appeared to have temporarily calmed tensions.
Read the report here:
Boris Johnson apologised to the Commons over the partygate saga.
Labour calls on chancellor to allow National Crime Agency to investigate ‘astronomical’ Covid fraud
Labour is calling on the chancellor to allow the National Crime Agency (NCA) to investigate “astronomical levels of fraud” they say was committed during the coronavirus pandemic, reports PA.
The party will use an opposition day debate in the Commons on Tuesday to attempt to get Government backing for an investigation after it was revealed the Treasury would write off billions of pounds of Covid loans with money having gone to “fraudsters”.
Simon Clarke, the chief secretary to the Treasury, said on Monday that he did not recognise reports that his department refused to allow the NCA to investigate fraud associated with the coronavirus bounceback loan scheme.
But Labour said investigators must be allowed to look into the alleged fraud and Rishi Sunak must, by the end of March, provide an update on the amount clawed back.
UK backs Ukraine with £88m aid
The UK government is reaffirming its support for Ukraine with £88m of aid for the country as Boris Johnson urged Russia to “avoid further bloodshed”.
The prime minister will meet with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyon on Tuesday, and has committed money from the UK’s Good Governance Fund to help “support stable governance and energy independence”.
As well as supporting transparency and anti-corruption initiatives, some of the £88m announced will go towards efforts to reduce Ukraine’s reliance on Russian energy supplies.
Mr Johnson said: “It is the right of every Ukrainian to determine how they are governed. As a friend and a democratic partner, the UK will continue to uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty in the face of those who seek to destroy it.”
‘What else could you want in a leader?’ Jacob Rees-Mogg defends Boris Johnson
Jacob Rees-Mogg has launched a spirited defence of Boris Johnson’s leadership in the wake of Sue Gray’s No 10 party report.
The prime minister gathered a meeting of Tory MPs on Monday night in parliament – in a bid to head off a leadership challenge by rebels.
Speaking to reporters outside the meeting Mr Rees Mogg, the Commons leader, said the PM retained the confidence of his party.
“I’ve never been in a room where everyone’s agreed with me but I thought support for the prime minister was very strong,” he said.
Prime minister rallies Tory MPs at meeting in parliament
Recap: PM refuses to quit after Partygate report blasts failures of leadership
After a busy day in Westminster, here is a recap of the main events from our lobby team after Sue Gray finally published her report into lockdown parties in Downing Street:
Prime minister forced into humiliating apology as it emerges police investigating 12 lockdown parties
Nadine Dorries defends Boris Johnson: ‘The prime minister tells the truth’
Opinion: Sue Gray’s report leaves the sword of Damocles hanging over Boris Johnson
The long-awaited report by Sue Gray into parties at Downing Street is bad for Boris Johnson, and worse than some of his close allies were hoping, writes Andrew Grice.
It disclosed that 12 events are being investigated by the Metropolitan Police, including one in his flat.
Yet Gray is not as bad as it would have been without the police’s surprise and controversial intervention last week.
The PM cannot afford to make any more errors – he knows one more could end his premiership
Labour calls for windfall tax on gas and oil companies
Labour will look to put the government under pressure to tackle the cost-of-living crisis by calling on MPs to support its bid for a windfall tax on gas and oil companies, reports PA.
The party will put forward a motion on Tuesday for the tax, which aims to stop energy producers benefiting from excess profits while households face rising payments.
Labour has said scrapping VAT from energy bills for one year, while increasing the Warm Homes discount to 9.3 million people, would also alleviate the extra costs for the poorest people.
The average household would pay £200 less on their bills if the government adopted Labour’s plans, the party has said.
Shadow secretary for climate change Ed Miliband said: “In the face of rocketing energy bills, it is right that those who have profited during the crisis pay their fair share.
“That is why the public agree with Labour’s proposal for a windfall tax on oil and gas companies to help fund a package of relief for working people.
“But this Conservative government’s clear opposition to this measure tells you exactly whose side they are on - and it’s not the British people struggling with their energy bills.”
Reaction to 1922 meeting of backbench Tory MPs
