Boris Johnson news – live: No-confidence vote ‘beginning of end’ for PM, says Starmer
Almost 30 Tory MPs have publicly urged the prime minister to resign
No-confidence vote a good chance to unite party, says Javid
A confidence vote in Boris Johnson’s leadership marks the “beginning of the end” of his premiership, Sir Keir Starmer has claimed.
Ahead of a secret ballot on Monday evening, the Labour leader also urged Tory MPs to vote against the prime minister in order to “get rid” of him.
Speaking to LBC Radio, Sir Keir said Tory MPs have “got to show some leadership and vote against the prime minister”.
His remarks come just moments after the chair of the Conservatives’ 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, announced rebels had reached the threshold for a vote of no confidence in Mr Johnson’s leadership.
The chair of the Committee made the announcement this morning adding that the vote will be held from 6pm to 8pm with the results to be announced thereafter.
Boris Johnson needs the support of 180 MPs to survive the vote and has already received support from almost all of his Cabinet and some backbench MPs.
BREAKING: Boris Johnson’s anti-corruption champion resigns
John Penrose, the prime minister’s anti-corruption champion has resigned.
Announcing his decision by letter to the prime minister Mr Penrose said the Sue Gray report had revealed Boris Johnson had broken “a fundamdental principle of the ministerial code.”
“I’m afraid it wouldn’t be honourable or right for me to remain as your anti-corruption champion after reaching this conclusion nor for you to remain as prime minister.
“I hope you will now stand aside so we can look to the future and choose your successor.”
No confidence vote: Everything you need to know about the challenge to Boris Johnson’s leadership
With a no-confidence vote coming this evening, below is everything you need to know about the vote from when it is to how it works.
Everything you need to know about the no confidence vote in Boris Johnson
A no-confidence vote in Boris Johnson will take place between 6pm and 8pm
PM to address 1922 Committee at 4pm
Boris Johnson will address the 1922 Committee at Portcullis House in Westminster this afternoon, ahead of today's confidence vote, the BBC and Sky News have reported.
Watch: No-confidence vote a good chance to unite party, says Javid
Tory MP Angela Richardson declares she will vote against Boris Johnson
Tory MP Angela Richardson has also declared that she will be voting against the prime minister in the no-confidence vote.
The Guildford MP said: “From the very beginning of the issues surrounding the prime minister’s conduct during the lockdown period and his subsequent answers to parliamentary questions, I have been consistent in my views about the standards people expect of those in high office.
“Last week, I made a statement following the publication of the full Sue Gray report that questioned whether those standards had been upheld. The deep disappointment I expressed in a previous statement in January has not abated.
“Given that, I will be voting No Confidence in Boris Johnson this evening.”
BREAKING: Jeremy Hunt announces he will vote to oust Boris Johnson
Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt has announced he will vote against Boris Johnson in the no-confidence vote this evening.
Writing on Twitter Mr Hunt said: “Having been trusted with power, Conservative MPs know in our hearts we are not giving the British people the leadership they deserve. We are not offering the integrity, competence and vision necessary to unleash the enormous potential of our country.
“Anyone who believes our country is stronger, fairer & more prosperous when led by Conservatives should reflect that the consequence of not changing will be to hand the country to others who do not share those values. Today’s decision is change or lose. I will be voting for change.”
Jeremy Hunt was beaten by Boris Johnson in the 2019 leadership contest and has since not hidden his ambitions to be prime minister one day, although he has not yet made another leadership bid.
Tory MPs publicly backing Boris Johnson in tonight’s vote
Boris Johnson needs the support of 180 MPs to survive the no-confidence vote. With bookies favouring the PM to survive, below is a list of 44 MPs and counting who have declared their support for Boris Johnson.
Most of the Cabinet has voiced their support for the PM, but backbench MPs have also vowed to stick with Mr Johnson in tonight’s vote.
Boris Johnson backed to win Vote of Confidence, but odds-on to leave this year - Betfair Exchange
According to Betfair Exchange, Boris Johnson is 2/5 to win a vote of confidence in his leadership of the Tory party after the motion was triggered this morning.
However, the prime minister is odds-on at 5/6 to leave No.10 this year. Jeremy Hunt is the 9/2 favourite to replace Johnson as Conservative leader, while Liz Truss, who has backed her colleague on social media, is 7/1 to succeed him.
Smarkets has Boris Johnson at a 73 per cent chance of winning tonight's vote - it was closer to 50/50 when it was first announced this morning but the likelihood of him winning it has increased.
Jeremy Hunt is the current favourite to succeed Johnson as Conservative leader, although his probability is only 17 per cent. Liz Truss (12 per cent), Penny Mordaunt (11 per cent) and Tom Tugendhat (11 per cent) are the only other contenders with a double-figure chance.
‘Judgement Day' for Boris Johnson - Sir Ed Davey says
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the confidence vote marks "judgment day" for the Prime Minister.
"It's judgment day for Conservative MPs and their sleaze-ridden prime minister," he tweeted
"If they fail to sack Boris Johnson, it will be an insult to all those who made sacrifices and suffered while he partied."
It comes as Scottish Secretary Alister Jack will support the Prime Minister in Monday's confidence vote.
Mr Jack, who has never wavered in his backing for Boris Johnson during Partygate, said he had "no doubt" that other Tory MPs will also back the Prime Minister and keep him in Downing Street.
"The Prime Minister has my full support, and I will be voting to back him tonight," he said.
"He is showing tremendous leadership as we face major challenges at home and abroad.
"I have no doubt that my colleagues in the parliamentary party will vote to show their confidence in the prime minister."
In his first public statement since the confidence vote was announced, Boris Johnson chose to focus on the war in Ukraine
The Prime Minister's allies have warned that the Russian invasion is a reason why the leader should not be changed. Mr Johnson highlighted the UK's supply of rocket artillery systems to Ukraine.
"We cannot stand by while Russian long-range artillery flattens cities and kills innocent civilians," he said.
"The UK will gift the Ukrainian armed forces multiple-launch rocket systems so they can effectively repel the continuing Russian onslaught."
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies