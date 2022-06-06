✕ Close No-confidence vote a good chance to unite party, says Javid

A confidence vote in Boris Johnson’s leadership marks the “beginning of the end” of his premiership, Sir Keir Starmer has claimed.

Ahead of a secret ballot on Monday evening, the Labour leader also urged Tory MPs to vote against the prime minister in order to “get rid” of him.

Speaking to LBC Radio, Sir Keir said Tory MPs have “got to show some leadership and vote against the prime minister”.

His remarks come just moments after the chair of the Conservatives’ 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, announced rebels had reached the threshold for a vote of no confidence in Mr Johnson’s leadership.

The chair of the Committee made the announcement this morning adding that the vote will be held from 6pm to 8pm with the results to be announced thereafter.

Boris Johnson needs the support of 180 MPs to survive the vote and has already received support from almost all of his Cabinet and some backbench MPs.