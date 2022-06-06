More than half of the Conservative faithful believe Tory MPs should vote to remove Boris Johnson as leader, according to a new survey.

The finding — published by the Conservative Home website — comes just hours before a no confidence vote, and will raise the alarm in No 10 as the prime minister prepares to address the party.

The survey of 1,058 Tory activists shows that 58 per cent agreed that MPs should vote to remove Mr Johnson while 41 per cent were opposed.

A similar panel, according to Conservative Home, gave the prime minister a 93 per cent approval rating in the wake of his resounding victory at the 2019 winter general election.

A separate snap poll by YouGov also found deep anger over the Partygate scandal, with 42 per cent of Tory members saying the believed the party’s MPs should vote against Mr Johnson, ousting him from Downing Street.

More than half (53 per cent), however, said MPs should not vote to remove Mr Johnson as Conservative leader in the secret ballot later today.

The poll of 506 members by YouGov found that half of the Tory members believed MPs were right to submit letters of no confidence to the chair of the Conservatives’ 1922 committee, Sir Graham Brady.

Earlier on Monday, Sir Graham announced the threshold for triggering a vote was reached, with the result from the ballot expected at 9pm.

In order to win the vote and remain leader, Mr Johnson must secure the backing of 50 per cent of all Tory MPs, but the margin of victory will also be crucial for his political authority.

It is expected that the prime minister will be informed of the result shortly before the formal announcement, which will be made by Sir Graham at 9pm in the corridors of Westminster.

Sir Graham broke the news to Mr Johnson that he would face a confidence vote early on Sunday afternoon.

The threshold of 54 MPs calling for a vote had been passed on Sunday and Sir Graham said he had received a “clear indication” from other MPs that they would be submitting letters on Monday following the conclusion of the Platinum Jubilee festivities.

Should Mr Johnson lose the confidence vote then his leadership of the Tory party will end – triggering a contest to replace him which could last for around two months, as the process which led to his election did.