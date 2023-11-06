Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Boris Johnson has waded into the row over whether a pro-Palestine march should be allowed to go ahead on Armistice day, saying that it would be “obscene”.

During a visit to Israel, the former prime minister said demonstrations, which have taken place weekly since Hamas’s October 7 terror attacks, represent support for “an anti-semitic pogrom”.

And he called on protesters to “remember that Remembrance Sunday is there very largely to commemorate the many, many people in our country, but also across the Commonwealth, who fought against Nazism and fascism”.

Mr Johnson joins Rishi Sunak, home secretary Suella Braverman and deputy PM Oliver Dowden and other ministers in condemning the planned November 11 march.

Mr Sunak said the “right to remember, in peace and dignity, those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice” had to be maintained, writing to Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley to call for Armistice Day celebrations to be protected.

Suella Braverman has described pro-Palestinian demonstrations as ‘hate marches’ (EPA)

And Ms Braverman went further, claiming it was unacceptable to “desecrate” the day with a “hate march” through London.

The Labour mayor of London Sadiq Khan accused the government of playing politics over the “terrible tragedy” unfolding in Gaza, after organisers taking to the streets on November 11 said they had no plans to disrupt Remembrance weekend events.

While march organisers have accused ministers of “at worst, an incitement to public disorder”.

Wading into the row, Mr Johnson told GB News on Monday: “They should remember that Remembrance Sunday is there very largely to commemorate the many, many people in our country, but also across the Commonwealth, who fought against Nazism and fascism.

Boris Johnson said Hamas was ‘using human terror as an instrument of war and violence to achieve their political ends’ (Bernat Armangue)

“And I think for them to go out and demonstrate in favour of an anti-semitic pogrom - which is what they would be doing - is obscene.”

The ex-PM also called for renewed efforts to secure a two-state solution, with two independent, sovereign Israeli and Palestinian states existing side by side.

He added: “What the international community needs to remember is the difference between what Israel experienced, the terrorist attack, and what they’re trying to do now.

“What they’re trying to do now is make sure that never happens again.”

Armistice Day, or Remembrance Day, held on November 11 every year, is a Saturday this year, with the traditional Remembrance Sunday services the following day. The Met Police have made clear there are no plans for marches on Remembrance Sunday. A significant demonstration is expected on the Saturday, however, as has been the case every Saturday since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out.

The Met have said they will call in officers from other forces if necessary, to ensure Remembrance weekend is not disrupted by protests.

Ben Jamal, director of main organisers, Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PCS), told The Independent: “The attempts to frame the planned national demonstration on November 11, part of a cycle of weekly marches calling for a ceasefire, as disrespectful to Remembrance Day commemorations, is at best misinformed and at worst an incitement to public disorder.”

There were “no plans” to march near Whitehall or the Cenotaph, he said. “We are choosing a route designed to avoid those areas, in consultation with the Metropolitan Police. The march will also not begin until some significant time after the two minutes’ silence at 11am. This is a march calling for a ceasefire in order to stop the current slaughter in Gaza.

“To highlight this democratic action taking place on November 11, well away from Whitehall, as disrespectful is dangerous and disingenuous politicking that defames many hundreds of thousands of people who want the current violence to stop.”