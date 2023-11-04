Met commissioner confused by Suella Braverman ‘hate march’ remarks

Met commissioner Mark Rowley has admitted he ‘doesn’t know’ what Suella Braverman meant when she made ‘hate march’ comments about a pro-Palestine demonstration on Armistice Day.

‘It is entirely unacceptable to desecrate Armistice Day with a hate march through London’, the home secretary wrote on Twitter, causing an outpouring of criticism over her choice of words.

“She’s picked two words out the English language and strung them together” Rowley told The News Agents podcast.

“I don’t know whether she means everybody there or some of the people there.”